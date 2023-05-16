Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering Fintech stocks, releases a special report on the strategic importance of partnerships in Fintech and the mobile payments market featuring AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX). AppTech is developing an all-in-one platform digital payments and banking, CommerseTM, that will revolutionize the Fintech industry.

The Paypers analyzed the visible decrease in M&A activity as 2022 drew to a close after a prolific three quarters. In this context, partnerships in Fintech and digital banking proved the rising trends in the ecosystem; moreover, they are globally verged towards consolidating financial resilience and opportunity, in order to meet rising customer expectations for security, flexibility, and settlement speed.

AppTech has a history of building strategic partnerships to build on its global reach and recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Broadnet Technologies, LLC (https://www.broadnet.me/), a Tier 1, SMS/Text Provider and Aggregator.

From the news: The Company anticipates executing a definitive Strategic Partnership Agreement, Patent License Agreement, and Channel Partner Agreement within sixty days from the announcement of the MOU. After the definitive agreements are executed, the partnership will expand AppTech's reach in the global text-to-pay space, offering AppTech's CommerseTM platform to Broadnet's global customer base. In addition, AppTech and Broadnet will offer two-way SMS and a suite of SMS tools to the global market. The Patent License Agreement will license AppTech's SMS and Mobile Payment patents to Broadnet, thereby expanding the Company's footprint by supporting integrations with its patent-based portfolio in text-to-pay and SMS solutions.

"Once fully executed, these pending agreements will allow AppTech to offer our intellectual property and suite of CommerseTM products to Broadnet's customer base. In addition, the Company plans to roll out a link to phone and invoice payment checkout experience using text to pay," said Virgil Llapitan, President of AppTech Payments Corp. "We look forward to working closely with the Broadnet team in what we expect to be a mutually beneficial partnership that will drive long-term growth and ultimately build shareholder value."

The partnership will build upon licensing AppTech's intellectual property, including but not limited to Payments-as-a-Service ("PaaS"), Banking-as-a-service ("BaaS"), text-to-pay, and two-way SMS. The integration with Broadnet's network will bolster AppTech's fully integrated approach to all payments experiences and purchasing journeys. As a result, the partnership will empower AppTech to continue the development, growth, and launch of CommerseTM and Broadnet to offer payments to their more than 60,000 clients worldwide.

Starting from BroadNet's HQ in Beirut, Lebanon, Broadnet has offices and branches in 13 countries on 4 continents, with more being planned. The Company's website shows an elite client base, including Google, McDonalds, Adidas and Uber that trust and use their services.

Broadnet built the first short message service center (SMSC) gateway, which is the portion of a mobile phone network that handles text message operations and is responsible for receiving, storing, routing, and forwarding SMS messages from mobile handsets.

In late April, AppTech also announced a strategic partnership with Corix Solutions, LLC (https://www.corixsolutions.io/), an integrator of the open-source Waves Enterprise blockchain. The partnership strengthens AppTech's global reach and expands the Company's footprint by supporting integrations with its patent-based portfolio in text-to-pay, geolocation-based solutions, and peer-to-peer mobile payment systems.

Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions and Central Payments L.L.C., a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider, announced a partnership enabling Fintech, enterprise businesses and payment facilitators to bring financial products and services to market with greater speed and growth potential.

From the news: "This combination of technology, services, program management and bank partners will help any business become a fintech without the need to add the staff or expertise to manage the program in-house," said Eric Cotton, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Central Payments. "Those that may want to manage their program in-house eventually can also use our services as a lower risk model to get to market quickly with a proof-of-concept."

ACI Worldwide, a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments, announced earlier this month it has teamed up with MagicCube, the creator of i-Accept, to deliver secure and seamless contactless payments on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) smartphones and tablets using Tap to Pay-with or without PIN. The solution will provide mid-size and large retailers operating in complex environments with device-agnostic control and visibility of transaction data. This comes on the heels of MagicCube's announcement extending its platform to big-box retailers.

Among the new ACI capabilities powered by i-Accept are multi-acquirer and multi-merchant support from one platform and direct integration into complex systems with no impact on Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard scope or certification. The solution also offers flexible management of acceptance rules across numerous geographies and message translation across different standards.

"We are proud to launch our partnership with MagicCube to expand their industry-leading offering for growth beyond traditional and legacy payment terminals," said Basant Singh, Head of ACI Worldwide's merchant segment. "ACI's Payments Orchestration Platform gives thousands of merchants and payment service providers globally the tools and technology to increase conversion rates and grow their business by making payments part of a smooth, seamless, and secure customer journey."

Carrefour Group and MoneyGram International, Inc., a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, announced they will expand MoneyGram services to over 500 Carrefour locations in multiple markets in 2024.

From the news: Carrefour customers across Europe and Latin America will now be able to send money from their local hypermarket or supermarket to loved ones in over 200 countries and territories around the world. MoneyGram will support Carrefour on the operational management of this new service, including technical implementation, compliance and customer service.

"The history of our collaboration with MoneyGram in the Romanian market for over 10 years has enabled us to measure the value proposition of adding money transfer to our traditional banking activities, which has helped us confirm its a growing need for our customers," said Benjamin Dubertret, Group Director of Financial and Merchant Services at Carrefour. "MoneyGram's global expertise in money transfers between individuals will enable us to offer a simple, unified and secure service in eight Carrefour countries. This collaboration is in line with our ambition to constantly meet the needs of our customers on a daily basis with the best services."

"We are excited to partner with Carrefour and expand our leading services across their global network," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "As consumer demand continues to vary based on market-specific needs, we understand the importance of providing options. This partnership with one of the largest retailers in the world underscores our ongoing commitment to putting customers first and driving access to convenient and reliable cross-border payments. We look forward to continued growth through this strategic collaboration."

Fintech companies like AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) see the win-win and value add in partnering. FintechFutures.com, reporting on the top five fintech partnerships in 2022 said, "Working together, individual organizations and firms can achieve more. This year has seen a number of Fintech partnerships spring up as they look to tackle problems, innovate and provide value for consumers across the world."

