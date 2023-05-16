Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC) (NASDAQ: IMRN) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Immuron Limited is scheduled to present on June 6th at 02:00 PM PT. Steven Lydeamore, CEO, will be leading the presentation.

We invited interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Immuron Limited

Immuron Limited is commercializing and developing a novel class of specifically targeted polyclonal antibodies which are delivered within the gastrointestinal tract and do not cross into the bloodstream. Products in clinical development have the potential to transform standard of care for moderate to severe Campylobacteriosis, Clostridioides difficile infections, Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) infections and Traveler's Diarrhea. Immuron markets Travelan® in Australia, Canada and the U.S. In Australia, Travelan® is indicated to reduce the risk of travelers' diarrhea and to reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders. In Canada, Travelan® is indicated to reduce the risk of travelers' diarrhea. In the U.S, Travelan® is a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on Immuron Limited:

Steven Lydeamore

CEO

+613 8892 4854

steve@immuron.com

https://www.immuron.com.au/