Morpheus.Network Today Launched Their Brand Protection for SAP S/4HANA Cloud at Sapphire in Orlando, FL

Morpheus.Network's Middleware Solution Leverages Blockchain, AI/ML and Cloud Automation to Remove Costly Friction in Supply Chains

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Morpheus.Network today launched their Brand Protection solution at SAP Sapphire in Orlando, FL. Brand Protection for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud is a Certified Integration through the ?"Co-Innovated with SAP®" Program.

SAP Morpheus.Network Official

Brand Protection Solution co-innovated with SAP and Morpheus.Network

This solution directly addresses counterfeit products and intellectual property rights (IPR) theft that the USA government has estimated, costs US businesses more than $200 billion a year and the loss of more than 750,000 jobs.

"There is truth in the quote 'If you can make it, they can fake it.' We help protect your revenues, consumers and brands by directly reducing counterfeiting from black, grey/diversion and stolen products entering your distribution and retail channels."

- Karl McDermott, Chief Revenue Officer, Morpheus.Network

How does Brand Protection for SAP S/4HANA help?

Certified Connector - Our certified SAP S/4HANA® Cloud connector enters digital purchase order information directly into our award-winning middleware platform, avoiding rekeying or manual entry errors.

Cryptographically secure - Users can define a set of simple business rules for creating an encrypted unique ID (UID) which is added to our blockchain solution to prove authenticity. The UID can be surfaced as a unique QR Code, GS1 standards, and hardware smart tagging technologies like RFID and NFC.

Leverage your social spend - For each product or SKU, branded content and romance copy is added to tell the compelling story of the brand. Adding social media content including Instagram photos and YouTube videos to each product or SKU is quick and easy.

Quality trusted analytics - We go beyond traditional panels as managers track shipments and goods in real-time as they move through the supply chain including locations for in-store activations and post-retail scans. Exceptions are automatically routed for immediate action. We tie activations to your consumer loyalty program or other promotional incentives - a powerful tool for your marketing organization.

Who in your organization should review the solution from Morpheus.Network?

If you are a Chief Risk Officer, CFO or Brand Protection Executive, safeguarding your revenues and your consumers has never been easier.

"This SAP certification is a major milestone for Morpheus.Network and is another testament to the quality, effectiveness and innovation of our platform. I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the 400,000 SAP customers worldwide."

- Noam Eppel, Co-Founder & COO, Morpheus.Network

"It has been an exciting journey from our first meeting in SAP in Palo Alto to launching at Sapphire 2023. We are at the forefront of innovation in supply chain and brand protection and our continued collaboration with SAP will help brands into 'The Digital Age'."

- Dan Wienberger, Co-Founder & CEO, Morpheus.Network

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network's multi-award-winning middleware supply chain platform leverages transformational digital technologies such as ML/AI, IOT and Blockchain. With over 150 integrations with leading companies, including SAP, DHL, Fedex, Cargowise, Telefonica, Marsh, and Swift, Morpheus.Network helps supply chain and brand protection professionals simplify their day-to-day.

Contact Information

James Toland

Head of Marketing

james@morpheus.network

312 502 0554

SOURCE: Morpheus.Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754362/MorpheusNetwork-Today-Launched-Their-Brand-Protection-for-SAP-S4HANA-Cloud-at-Sapphire-in-Orlando-FL