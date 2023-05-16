Ambit Inc.: Ambit Hires Jonathan Woodring as Chief Innovation Officer

Former IPM.ai executive to drive data and analytics product strategy, development, and commercialization.

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Ambit, a leading biopharma solutions company, has announced the hiring of Jonathan Woodring as its Chief Innovation Officer. With over 15 years of experience building high-performing companies and teams in the healthcare and life sciences industries, Jonathan's accomplished background in driving commercial innovation across the intersection of health data and technological advancement will bring new knowledge and expertise to the team.

Ambit Logo

"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the rapidly growing Ambit team," said Ambit CEO, Rob Sederman. "Jonathan is an innovative leader with a proven track record of developing, commercializing, and delivering cutting-edge solutions for our customers. His vision and passion for creating health data and analytics products and solutions that support improved commercial effectiveness in the biopharma industry, as well as his commitment to excellence, will be integral in continuing to advance our mission of transforming all lives touched by rare and specialty diseases."

Jonathan comes to Ambit with prior experience as Executive Vice President & General Manager at IPM.ai where he built it from inception through successful acquisition and integration with Real Chemistry. Prior to joining IPM.ai, Jonathan spent three years at Symphony Health Solutions as a leader of the Commercial Effectiveness analytical consulting practice, leading up to acquisition by PRA. He also spent six years at marketRx/Cognizant, where he led a global team focused on large-scale commercial transformation consulting engagements in the life sciences space and spearheaded the establishment of the healthcare analytics practice.

As a recognized thought leader in patient identification for rare diseases, Jonathan has presented his groundbreaking work at leading industry conferences including the Pharmaceutical Management Science Association (PMSA), the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), and the World Orphan Drug Congress (WODC). He has spoken extensively on the topic of leveraging de-identified patient-level data and machine learning to identify undiagnosed and misdiagnosed patients, transforming the clinical promise of precision medicine into commercial viability.

In his new role as Chief Innovation Officer, Jonathan will lead the Analytical Services, Patient Identification, and Product functions, as well as facilitate integration of Ambit's commercial portfolio to meet the evolving needs of clients globally.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to join the amazing team at Ambit," said Woodring. "What they've accomplished in less than two years is nothing short of remarkable, and I look forward to contributing towards their noble mission, which I share their passion for. The biopharma landscape continues to evolve with the convergence of de-identified patient claims data, increasing sophistication of EMR use cases in collaboration with academic medical centers coupled with advancements in genomic and phenotypic data, and rapid developments in cell and gene therapy. Together, these create an ideal environment for innovation, and Ambit is at the forefront of that change."

Ambit is committed to helping biopharma companies bring novel therapies to market in the rare and specialty disease space. Helping our clients succeed with innovative solutions that make it easier for them to streamline operations, get products to market faster, and help more patients than ever before is vital. Ambit is excited to add Jonathan to our rapidly growing team in the U.S. and Europe.

About Ambit RD, Inc.: Ambit is a mission-driven healthcare technology and services company headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey focused on transforming the world of rare and specialty disease. Ambit's capabilities are tailored to address specialty medicine dynamics and span patient identification, multi-stakeholder activation and engagement, and future-focused consulting services. To learn more, visit www.ambitinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information

Scott Dubow

VP, Marketing

scott.dubow@ambitinc.com

+1 (617) 230-7723

SOURCE: Ambit RD, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754965/Ambit-Hires-Jonathan-Woodring-as-Chief-Innovation-Officer