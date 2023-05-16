Vizzia Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification for RTLS

First Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Provider to Achieve Trusted Audit Standard

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, has successfully earned the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type II compliance certification.





This important compliance milestone demonstrates Vizzia's commitment to its clients by ensuring that their mission-critical data is trusted and secure. Vizzia becomes the first RTLS service provider in the healthcare industry to achieve the highest audited criteria for security and data protection.

"SOC 2 compliance means that Vizzia's customers can be confident that their data is being handled with the proper security, confidentiality and privacy controls," remarked Howard Hatcher, Chief Technology Officer of Vizzia Technologies. "Vizzia is dedicated to maintaining top security standards as we continue to grow our real-time data analytics RTLS platform."

The independent and rigorous audit was conducted by Wipfli LLP, a top 20 national accounting and consulting firm, using trust criteria developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Wipfli serves over 3,500 healthcare clients nationwide, including more than 500 hospitals.

"Hospitals are closely evaluating technology providers for their proven ability to protect sensitive data," said Geoffrey Brown, Chief Information Officer of Piedmont. "SOC 2 Type II compliance will become table stakes in the healthcare industry, and I congratulate Vizzia on achieving this key trust standard."

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a recognized leader in advanced real-time location systems (RTLS) and data analytics for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW? software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care. Founded in 2005, Vizzia serves several of the largest hospitals and health systems in America. To learn more, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

