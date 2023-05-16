Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Q4 Revenue of $2.1M million, up 9% year-over-year

Q1 2023 results to be reported after the Nasdaq close on May 24

Company to host conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 25

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"We delivered top-line growth of 9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 on strengthening sales of our mission-critical PoC (MCPTT) SD7 solution," said Marc Seelenfreund, Founder and CEO of Siyata. "Following the successful launch of our SD7 mid-year, total sales for the devices and related accessories exceeded $3 million in the second half of 2022. Recent orders in multiple verticals and particularly in the large-scale education vertical demonstrate the growing adoption of our solutions. Importantly, we are establishing ourselves in new markets beyond our core of first responders and emergency personnel with new distribution channels, particularly in North America, that we believe will drive our business to an inflection point as volumes continue to increase. Our pipeline of new opportunities continues to grow, and we expect the impact of the progress we are making will be more evident in our financial results in 2023."

Seelenfreund continued, "In 2022, we significantly expanded our distribution platform by establishing partnerships with leading North American cellular carriers, including AT&T, FirstNet, Verizon, Bell and US Cellular. Since then, we have also added T-Mobile and a leading two-way radio distributor to our growing list of channel partners. Establishing these channels lays important groundwork for driving growth in 2023 and beyond. To support anticipated growth, we secured $3.6 million in additional financing through the sale of warrants and entered into an accounts receivable factoring facility subsequent to year-end. We are going after a multi billion dollar market opportunity and believe that we are well positioned to become a market leader in the Push to Talk Over Cellular arena."

Key financial highlights for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022:

Revenues were $6.5 million compared to $7.5 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

Net loss was $15.3 million as compared to a net loss of $23.6 million, which includes $5.6 million of impairment of goodwill and intangibles, in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($12.6) million versus ($12.4) million in the prior year.

Key financial highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Revenues were $2.1 million compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This increase of $174,000, or 9%, was due mainly to sales of the SD7 in Q4 2022 of $985,000, offset by the decrease in sales of the legacy products and boosters of $811,000.

Net loss was $6.6 million as compared to a net loss of $5.0 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.0 million versus negative $2.7 million in the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $1.9 million and working capital of $1.6 million compared to $1.6 million and ($669,000), respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had zero debt compared to $7,200,000 of face-value promissory notes as of December 31, 2021.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

The Company plans to report results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 and its first quarter 2023 financial results. Following management's formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. Eastern Time/5 a.m. Pacific Time

Conference ID number: 96645139

North America dial-in number: +1 (416) 764-8658

International toll-free dial-in number: +1 (888) 886-7786

There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

-- Tables Follow --

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in US dollars)



USD USD

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS



Current



Cash $ 1,913,742 $ 1,619,742 Trade and other receivables 1,574,628 1,544,427 Prepaid expenses 173,504 154,266 Inventory 4,092,550 2,397,471 Advance to suppliers 155,852 470,167

7,910,276 6,186,073 Long term receivable 150,185 168,167 Right of use assets 887,137 1,077,845 Equipment 207,402 267,967 Intangible assets 6,987,531 4,350,537 Total assets $ 16,142,531 $ 12,050,589

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Bank loan $ - $ 27,159 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,078,650 2,646,321 Deferred revenue 149,600 - Lease obligations 303,788 232,969 Convertible debenture - 1,421,911 Warrant liability 2,734,804 2,176,686 Future purchase consideration - 350,000

6,266,842 6,855,046 Lease obligation 635,217 787,513 Convertible debenture - 1,921,382 Total liabilities 6,902,059 9,563,941 Shareholders' equity Share capital 73,312,866 54,655,244 Reserves 13,647,399 10,389,555 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 98,870 (38,739 ) Deficit (77,818,663 ) (62,519,412 )

9,240,472 2,486,648 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,142,531 $ 12,050,589

Consolidated Statements of Operation and Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in US dollars)

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



12 months ended Dec 31

USD USD

2022 2021





Revenue $ 6,481,910 $ 7,545,488 Cost of sales (5,092,011 ) (5,677,317 ) Gross profit 1,389,899 1,868,171 EXPENSES Amortization and depreciation 1,142,165 1,008,321 Development expenses 339,828 846,242 Selling and marketing 4,723,309 4,504,992 General and administrative 7,435,016 4,932,450 Inventory impairment 813,205 3,087,999 Inventory loss from water damage 544,967 - Bad debts 86,103 930,971 Impairment of intangibles - 4,739,286 Impairment goodwill - 852,037 Share-based payments 2,888,704 1,338,931 Total operating expenses 17,973,297 22,241,229 Net operating loss (16,583,398 ) (20,373,058 )

OTHER EXPENSES Finance expense 181,413 1,984,040 Foreign exchange 586,794 108,632 Change in fair value of convertible promissory note 4,794,710 295,492 Change in fair value of warrant liability (8,245,662 ) (390,322 ) Transaction costs 1,398,598 1,254,642 Total other expenses (1,284,147 ) 3,252,484 Recovery of income taxes - - Net loss for the year (15,299,251 ) (23,625,542 ) Other comprehensive income Translation adjustment 137,609 138,764 Comprehensive loss for the year $ (15,161,642 ) $ (23,486,778 )

Weighted average shares 20,912,391 4,849,250 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.73 ) $ (4.87 )

Consolidated Statements of Operation and Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in US dollars)

For the 3 months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



3 months ended Dec 31

USD USD

Q4 2022 Q4 2021

Revenue $ 2,111,523 $ 1,937,659 Cost of sales (1,941,451 ) (1,772,773 ) Gross profit 170,072 164,886

EXPENSES Amortization and depreciation 330,931 222,666 Development expenses 39,891 27,727 Selling and marketing 1,289,108 1,047,617 General and administrative 2,750,314 1,674,593 Inventory impairment 509,833 (301,532 ) Loss from water damage 544,967 - Bad debts 18,465 382,568 Impairment of intangibles - 416,487 Impairment goodwill - 32,583 Share-based payments 410,009 153,726 Total operating expenses 5,893,518 3,656,435 Net operating loss (5,723,446 ) (3,491,549 )

OTHER EXPENSES Finance expense 181,413 507,705 Foreign exchange 586,794 (100,336 ) Change in fair value of convertible promissory note 4,794,710 295,492 Change in fair value of warrant liability (8,245,662 ) (390,322 ) Transaction costs (Note 21) 1,398,598 1,175,573 Total other expenses (1,284,147 ) 1,488,112 Net loss for the year (7,007,593 ) (4,979,661 )

Other comprehensive income Translation adjustment 137,609 145,866

Comprehensive loss for the year $ (6,869,984 ) $ (4,833,795 )

Weighted average shares 39,753,873 5,033,715 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.99 )

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in US dollars)

For the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



Three months ended

December 31, 12 months ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net operating loss $ (5,723,447 ) $ (3,491,549 ) (16,583,398 ) (20,273,058 ) Amortization and depreciation 330,931 222,666 1,142,165 1,008,321 Intangible impairment - 416,487 - 4,739,286 Goodwill impairment - 32,583 - 852,037 Stock-based compensation 410,009 153,726 2,884,704 1,338,931 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,982,507 ) $ (2,666,087 ) $ (12,552,529 ) $ (12,434,483 )

