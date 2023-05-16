Experience an evening where wellness meets art and hospitality craft. A night of beauty for body and soul.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - OBL, along with artist Oliwia Szczekot and Dr. Susan Eisen, has announces an art and wellness event in support of Lyme Disease Research and a non-profit organization Nature Mates which focuses on sustainable initiatives across the U.S., and raises awareness around recycling efforts and other ethical concepts which are beneficial to the planet. This event is curated by OBL curated experiences.

Dr. Susan Eisen Functional Health & Wellness



Spiritual ART BY Oliwia Szczekot



OBL Curated Experience by Olya Brandon



The event will take place at 150 West 36th Street, NYC on Thursday May 18th from 5:00-8:00 pm, and will showcase several approaches to wellness through holistic chiropractic treatment, positive spiritual art, live music, personal care for skin and hair, and hospitality.





" A Beautiful Alley" by Oliwia Szczekot. Healing crystals on recycled canvas.



Olya Brandon founder of OBL- Curated Experiences.

CuratedWinesByOB

A selection of curated wines will be served, sponsored by co-host Olya Brandon the owner and Founder of OBL-Curated Experiences, in collaboration with Botanic Labs.

This brand experience was made available by Olya Brandon. Olya Brandon is a NYC-based hospitality and marketing specialist in the event, hospitality and entertainment industry for 15+ years.

Mixologist & Alchemist Miguel Aranda

Photo credits Andreas Sebastian

Dr. Susan Eisen

Dr. Sue Eisen, who practices functional natural medicine, is a Lyme-literate holistic chiropractor and founder of Tick Tock Naturals®, an organic mosquito and tick repellent which provides protection naturally. (A sample of this product will be included in the gift bag). Dr. Sue will be providing a complimentary 10min on-site wellness consultations at the event for any guests who are interested.





Artist Oliwia Szczekot



Oliwia Szczekot will be exhibiting pieces from her new Spiritual Series, "The Shamanic Collection" (Paint on canvas or wood, many of which feature healing crystals, dried flowers, and herbs). These unique works of art, in which Native American symbols are integrated, represent "respect for the history of the land we are living on," says the artist. Prints from "The Pink Dog" series will be showcased as well; Oliwia will be releasing a series of prints featuring selected works of art, making those pieces more accessible and affordable for everyone. A percentage of the sales will be donated to Lyme Disease Research; and a portion of those art sales will help support the environmental charity Nature Mates.





House of Harmony by Oliwia Szczekot. Mixed media such as healing crystals on recycled canvas and native American symbols.



Protected Aura by Oliwia Szczekot. Mixed media and native American symbols on canvas.



Sponsor KeraFactor® by SkinQRI, will be on hand to provide guests with the opportunity to try KeraFactor® products for skin, hair, and scalp health.

KeraFactor is the result of six years of research into the cause and treatment of thinning hair. The proprietary formula is designed to resolve the growth-factor deficiencies that are typically associated with hair thinning and hair loss. KeraFactor can significantly improve hair growth. will be sold at a special price for anyone who wishes to purchase after trying, and KeraFactor® will donate 10% of their proceeds to Nature Mates.

KeraFactor combo system



NYC Artist\Singer Katja



A highlight of the evening will be a live performance by Katja, an emerging singer-songwriter from New Jersey, who has been singing live for more than a decade, having started as a young child.

Her debut single "Fly" was released in 2020, followed up in 2022 with "Nighttime", and most recently with "Clouds in the Sky" this March. Her new single "Mine" is dropping soon, with an album that will comprise all these tracks and more to be released imminently.

Gift Bags will be distributed to the first fifty guests, including a sample of Dr. Eisen's Tick Tock Naturals®, a special item from KeraFactor®, and more.

Kindly RSVP @HOWTOGETTHEBUBBLES.COM

This event is hosted by Oliwia Biela PR.

Media contact:

Oliwia Biela PR

oliwia_biela@me.com

oliwiabiela.com

For more on our brands and our causes:

drsusaneisen.com

https://www.ticktocknaturals.com

https://oliwiaszczekot.com

https://oliwiabiela.com

https://mykerafactor.com

https://www.katjaofficial.com

https://botaniclabco.com

https://obl-curated.com

