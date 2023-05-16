Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "Justera Health Ltd." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be VTAL and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at market opening on or about May 17, 2023.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

Justera, derives from the Swedish word for "align," as in "to align your health." The Company's name change is a strategic decision to realign the Company's vision beyond its COVID-19 business and to establish a new and unique brand identity in the health and wellness industry. The Company continues to shift its focus to the health and wellness sector, and the name change emphasizes the Company's dedication to this new direction. This decision represents a significant milestone in solidifying the brand's position as a player in the health and wellness market.

Additionally, the Company recently announced its focus on expanding the business of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan") into Canadian pharmacies, e-commerce markets, and into bricks-and-mortar retail stores and opening two new retail stores in British Columbia in 2023 for Naturevan's health and wellness products. The Company is seeking to establish its brand in the Canadian health and wellness market, and the name change strengthens its position to do so. The strategic move towards multi-channel retail will enable customers to access Naturevan's products across different channels, providing a seamless experience and more diversified revenue streams. This new focus and the name change marks a significant milestone for the Company as it seeks to establish a strong foothold in the health and wellness market.

"Our Company rebrand reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional health and wellness products and services that consumers can rely on. As we move beyond the COVID-19 era, this rebrand marks the start of a new chapter in our journey toward greater success. We are excited to continue our efforts in promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, and we believe that this name change is the first step towards achieving our goals," said Alex MacKay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

The Company also announces that it is considering voluntary de-listing of its common shares from the OTCQB market in order to direct capital to its business activities. The Company expects its common shares may thereafter be eligible for quotation on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group if market makers commit to making a market in the Company's shares. The Company can provide no assurance that trading in its common shares will continue on the OTC Markets Group or otherwise. The Company's common shares will continue to be listed for trading on the CSE.

About ScreenPro

Founded in 2020, ScreenPro Security is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on concierge medical services, ScreenPro Security offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals brings years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

