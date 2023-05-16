Hazeltree, the leading provider of treasury and liquidity management solutions for the alternative asset management industry, announced today the appointment of Jeremy Payne as the company's Chief Product Officer. Jeremy brings more than 20 years of product management leadership in institutional finance software.

Jeremy most recently was Chief Product Officer at Canalyst, a provider of data and analytics for institutional investors acquired by Tegus in 2022. Prior to Canalyst, Jeremy led product management at Oak North, Bloomberg, iLevel Solutions (acquired by IPREO) and Capital IQ (acquired by S&P). Jeremy holds an AB in History and Soviet Studies from Dartmouth and an MBA in Finance with distinction from NYU's Stern School of Business, where he was a Texaco Stern Scholar.

"Expanding Hazeltree's strengths in product management expands our growth potential," said Doug Haynes, Executive Chairman of Hazeltree. "Jeremy's experience and skills strengthen our management team and add to Hazeltree's unique capabilities."

Jeremy will report to Tushar Amin, President and CEO of Hazeltree. Jeremy will oversee all of the company's products, including Public Markets, Private Markets, Data Insights, Liquidity Platform, and Cash/Payments.

"Jeremy is an accomplished product management leader at the intersection of finance, data and technology," said Tushar Amin, Hazeltree's President and Chief Executive. "I am delighted to have him join our team."

Jeremy's Chief Product Officer role is new at Hazeltree, reflecting the company's increasing scale and opportunities as it pursues its next phase of growth.

"I have admired Hazeltree's pioneering role in treasury and liquidity management solutions for hedge funds and private markets firms," said Jeremy Payne, Chief Product Officer of Hazeltree. "Hazeltree's solutions are needed now more than ever, and I am very excited to deliver even greater value to our customers."

The appointment of the Chief Product Officer follows several appointments at Hazeltree over the last year: Tushar Amin was appointed as CEO in April 2022, Sandy Weil as Chief Revenue Officer in June, Sonia Spicehandler as Chief People Officer in August, and Kevin Held as Chief Financial Officer in September 2022.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leader in active treasury and intelligent operations technology, purpose-built for the alternative asset management ecosystem. Hazeltree's modular platform aggregates internal and external data, providing a comprehensive view of operations and counterparty relationships while proactively highlighting opportunities to extract more value from every transaction. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong.

