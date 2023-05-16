Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.05.2023 | 14:06
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Global Partnership has been Sealed: Sedus Stoll AG and Watson Furniture Group Agree on Strategic Cooperation

DOGERN, Germany, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was the right time at Orgatec 2022 (the leading international trade fair for the office sector), for the formalised global partnership to be signed between Sedus Stoll AG and the US office furniture manufacturer Watson Furniture Group. For both companies, the global partnership is a logical next step. Shared values and similar market strategies and expertise in the areas of technology and manufacturing are an excellent stepping stone to strategic cooperation.

"By partnering with Watson, we are expanding our international network. We will also be able to offer our existing customers worldwide an even wider range of complementary products with immediate effect," explains Daniel Kittner, Director of Sales and Technology at Sedus Stoll AG. "Together with Watson, we will develop new products in the future; we will also adapt the existing solutions, while complying with regional regulations, to offer customers a unique experience across the globe."

Clif McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Watson, adds: "We are delighted to be working with such a well-recognised and highly regarded company that shares our commitment to sustainability, corporate responsibility and design integrity. The similarities in the way we approach not only design but also production efficiency ensure a meaningful and beneficial relationship."

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Sedus Press Office
Bernadette Trepte,
Phone: +49(0)221/26136742
E-Mail: press@sedus.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-global-partnership-has-been-sealed-sedus-stoll-ag-and-watson-furniture-group-agree-on-strategic-cooperation-301825807.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.