Thriva, the personal health platform, today announces its successful registration with the Quality Care Commision (CQC). The CQC registration enables Thriva to expand its offering into diagnosis and treatment. Thriva intends to introduce prescription and consultation services within its offering as well as further expanding its venous offering, creating an end-to-end clinically credible service that users can trust.

This comes as the brand launches its new membership offering Thriva+, aimed at longer-term health understanding and optimisation. Thriva+ membership gives users access to discounted health tests, consultations with GP's and nutritionists to discuss results along with a personalised health plan. GP's will be able to diagnose conditions based on the blood result as well as providing a prescription of medication if required.

The CQC approval enables Thriva to test for analytes in venous blood draw as well as offering diagnosis following a venous blood sample. Thriva has expanded its venous offering which is now nationwide, with access to 165 clinics and pharmacy sites, it is now working with partners to enable it to offer home visits.

Thriva will be rolling out consultations within their consumer offering first. Starting with GP's and nutritionists, whose expertise can be tapped into within the Thriva+ membership service.

Thriva's long-term mission remains to build a people centric healthcare system that makes it easy to be actively invested in their health, across its consumer offerings and its B2B offering, Thriva Solutions.

Hamish Grierson, CEO and Co-Founder of Thriva comments: "Through Thriva+ we will expand our service to offer a personalised and unique end-to-end journey for each of our customers.

Thriva's long-term mission has always been to build a people-centric healthcare system that makes it easy for people to be actively invested in their health. The CQC registration is a huge step forward on this mission, we have big plans to build a clinically credible service that delivers a huge benefit to people."

Thriva is the digital health company that is helping to increase the time people spend in good health by making bio-data a powerful part of everyday life. Thriva has helped over 2 million people across the country proactively manage their own health through both its direct-to-consumer service and its B2B business Thriva Solutions, through partnerships with Government, NHS Hospitals, Insurers, GPs, private doctors and nutritionists.

With the power of technology and data, using home blood tests, GP reports, and evidence-based insights, Thriva is helping the UK population spot the warning signs of disease, change their behaviours and help to prevent chronic diseases from developing instead of treating them after they develop, while at the same time reducing the pressure on the National Health Service (NHS)

