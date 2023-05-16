ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings, said, "Soluna has been busy the last few months. In the first quarter, we began our transition to a new business model, focused on monetizing our sites through hosting and joint ventures. We continue to reduce G&A costs to put us on a trajectory to reach positive cash flows from operations. We expect the first two quarters of this year to be transition quarters as we ramp up Project Dorothy and Project Sophie's new hosting customers. In the coming weeks I will provide a more fulsome Earnings Power Illustration for our shareholders."

Operating Highlights:

Revenue:

Completed Project Dorothy interconnection work and received ERCOT approval to energize.

Project Dorothy 1A: 25 MW of hosting contracts executed with strategic customers. Thousands of machines are being delivered the week of May 15th as the facility ramps up.

Project Dorothy 1B: Secured Navitas Global as investment partner for $14 million proprietary mining partnership. Construction is currently being completed and we expect it to energize in June 2023.

Project Sophie: Secured 25 MW hosting agreement with Sustainability-focus Bitcoin Miner.

Expenses:

Continued G&A expense reductions.

Capital Structure:

Obtained a 14-month Extension from October Noteholders, to July 25, 2024.

Returned approximately $3 million of collateral to NYDIG.

Decommissioned Project Marie facility in Kentucky.

Financial Summary:

Key financial results for the first quarter include:

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 67% to $3.1 million compared to $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to decommissioning of Project Marie impacting both proprietary mining and hosting. In addition, the average Bitcoin pricing decreased by 45% in the first quarter of 2023 versus the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss improved from $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 - due mainly to a reduction in depreciation expense, which resulted from an impairment charge at the end of 2022 and cost reductions implemented during the first quarter.

General and Administrative expenses declined by 10% to $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to cost reductions related to salaries and benefits, consulting and professional fees, offset in part by an increase in investor relations costs. Stock compensation in the first quarter 2023 was $847 thousand versus $927 thousand in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was negative ($2.9) million, as compared to positive $853 thousand in the first quarter of 2022.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna's data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to 'Sell. Every. Megawatt.'

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 4,553 $ 1,136 Restricted cash 493 685 Accounts receivable 452 320 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,346 1,326 Deposits on equipment 975 1,175 Total Current Assets 7,819 4,642 Other assets 2,950 1,150 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,808 42,504 Intangible assets, net 34,087 36,432 Operating lease right-of-use assets 577 233 Total Assets $ 84,241 $ 84,961 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,822 $ 3,548 Accrued liabilities 2,847 2,721 Line of credit 135 350 Convertible notes payable 10,270 11,737 Current portion of debt 7,758 10,546 Deferred revenue - 453 Operating lease liability 205 161 Total Current Liabilities 25,037 29,516 Other liabilities 307 203 Operating lease liability 379 84 Deferred tax liability, net 8,339 8,886 Total Liabilities 34,062 38,689 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' Equity: 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, $25.00 liquidation preference; authorized 6,040,000; 3,061,245 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 3 3 Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, authorized 187,500; 62,500 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 75,000,000; 26,433,162 shares issued and 25,414,646 shared outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 19,712,722 shares issued and 18,694,206 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 26 20 Additional paid-in capital 279,985 277,410 Accumulated deficit (228,831 ) (221,769 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost, 1,018,516 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (13,798 ) (13,798 ) Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 37,385 41,866 Non-Controlling Interest 12,794 4,406 Total Stockholders' Equity 50,179 46,272 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 84,241 $ 84,961

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 2,796 $ 7,812 Data hosting revenue 286 1,504 Total revenue 3,082 9,316 Operating costs: Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation 2,299 3,397 Depreciation costs associated with cryptocurrency mining 625 4,324 Total cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue 2,924 7,721 Cost of data hosting revenue 214 1,138 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 4,370 4,882 Depreciation and amortization associated with general and administrative expenses 2,377 2,373 Total general and administrative expenses 6,747 7,255 Impairment on fixed assets 209 - Operating loss (7,012 ) (6,798 ) Interest expense (1,374 ) (2,881 ) Gain on debt revaluation, net 473 - Loss on sale of fixed assets (78 ) - Other income, net 12 - Loss before income taxes from continuing operations (7,979 ) (9,679 ) Income tax benefit from continuing operations 547 547 Net loss from continuing operations (7,432 ) (9,132 ) Income before income taxes from discontinued operations - 226 Income tax benefit from discontinued operations - - Net income from discontinued operations - 226 Net loss (7,432 ) (8,906 ) (Less) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 370 - Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc. $ (7,062 ) $ (8,906 ) Basic and Diluted (loss) earnings per common share: Net loss from continuing operations per share (Basic & Diluted) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.71 ) Net income from discontinued operations per share (Basic & Diluted) $ - $ 0.02 Basic & Diluted loss per share $ (0.35 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 21,621,320 13,870,646

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (7,432 ) $ (8,906 ) Net income from discontinued operations - (226 ) Net loss from continuing operations (7,432 ) (9,132 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 632 4,328 Amortization expense 2,369 2,369 Stock-based compensation 847 927 Consultant stock compensation 32 28 Deferred income taxes (547 ) (547 ) Impairment on fixed assets 209 - Amortization of operating lease asset 56 50 Gain on debt revaluation, net (473 ) - Amortization on deferred financing costs and discount on notes 501 2,447 Loss on sale of fixed assets 78 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 41 206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (26 ) (594 ) Other long-term assets (300 ) 59 Accounts payable 1,368 1,405 Deferred revenue (453 ) (9 ) Operating lease liabilities (54 ) (49 ) Other liabilities 104 - Accrued liabilities (5 ) (687 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,053 ) 801 Net cash provided by operating activities- discontinued operations - 510 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (860 ) (25,438 ) Purchases of intangible assets (24 ) (40 ) Proceeds from disposal on property, plant, and equipment 249 - Deposits of equipment, net 200 (2,590 ) Net cash used in investing activities (435 ) (28,068 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities- discontinued operations - - Financing Activities Proceeds from preferred offerings - 1,170 Proceeds from common stock securities purchase agreement offering 41 - Proceeds from notes and debt issuance 900 19,767 Costs of preferred offering - (155 ) Costs of common stock securities purchase agreement offering (4 ) - Costs of notes and short-term debt issuance - (465 ) Cash dividend distribution on preferred stock - (749 ) Payments on NYDIG loans and line of credit (215 ) (980 ) Contributions from non-controlling interest 5,991 - Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises - 738 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,713 19,326 Increase (decrease) in cash & restricted cash-continuing operations 3,225 (7,941 ) Increase in cash & restricted cash- discontinued operations - 510 Cash & restricted cash - beginning of period 1,821 10,258 Cash & restricted cash - end of period $ 5,046 $ 2,827 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Noncash equipment financing - 4,620 Interest paid on NYDIG loans and line of credit 6 345 Noncash disposal of NYDIG collateralized equipment 3,388 - Notes converted to common stock 1,394 1,342 Warrant consideration in relation to promissory notes and convertible notes - 2,257 Promissory note and interest conversion to common shares 401 - Registration fees in prepaids and accounts payable - (58 ) Noncash non-controlling interest contributions 2,767 - Series B preferred dividend in accrued expense (131 ) - Noncash activity right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations 397 -

Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP financial metric, for historical periods are presented in the table below:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net loss from continuing operations $ (7,432 ) $ (9,132 ) Interest expense, net 1,374 2,880 Income tax benefit (547 ) (547 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,002 6,697 EBITDA (3,603 ) (102 ) Adjustments- Non-cash items Stock-based compensation costs 879 955 Impairment on fixed assets 209 - Loss on sale of fixed assets 78 - Gain on debt revaluation, net (473 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,910 ) $ 853

