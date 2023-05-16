Total passenger traffic up 29.8% YoY reaching 95% of pre-pandemic levels, with Armenia and Ecuador above April 2019 levels and Argentina and Italy at 98%; Aircraft movements above April 2019
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 29.8% YoY increase in passenger traffic in April 2023, reaching 95.4% of April 2019 levels.
2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)
Statistics
Apr'23
Apr'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,608
2,953
22.2%
14,132
11,428
23.7%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,262
1,587
42.5%
8,398
5,125
63.9%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
485
354
37.1%
2,322
1,817
27.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,354
4,894
29.8%
24,853
18,369
35.3%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.9
29.7
0.8%
115.1
110.7
4.0%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
69.3
58.7
18.2%
269.1
215.0
25.2%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Apr'23
Apr'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,608
3,734
-3.4%
14,132
15,279
-7.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,262
2,306
-1.9%
8,398
9,060
-7.3%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
485
622
-22.0%
2,322
2,894
-19.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,354
6,661
-4.6%
24,853
27,233
-8.7%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.9
37.2
-19.5%
115.1
142.3
-19.1%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
69.3
68.5
1.2%
269.1
281.2
-4.3%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 29.8% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 95.4% of April 2019 levels, up from 91.7% posted in March, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 98.1% and 96.6% of April 2019 levels, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 30.1% YoY to 97.8% of April 2019 volumes, up from 93.0% in March. International passenger traffic reached 80.6% of pre-pandemic levels, above the 78.8% recorded in March, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed April 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 7.3%. On April 14, the Company inaugurated a state of the art new departures terminal at Ezeiza Airport, with capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers per year.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 25.6% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 98.1% of April 2019, up from 91.8% in March. International passenger traffic, which accounted for 80% of total traffic, reached 98.9% of April 2019 levels, up from 96.3% in March.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 22.3% YoY, and reached 89.3% of April 2019 volumes, up from 88.8% in March. Domestic traffic, which accounted for two thirds of total traffic, stood at 95.9% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 76.9% of April 2019 levels.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 42.7% YoY and reached 90.6% of April 2019 levels, up from 86.2% in March, recovering from weaker-than-expected seasonal tourism in Punta del Este.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 16.8% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 11.2%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 16.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the twelfth consecutive month, at 187.0% of April 2019 figures. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 93.9%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 0.8% YoY to 80.5% of April 2019 levels, or 81.4% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Uruguay were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Ecuador stood at 86.8%, Argentina at 80.8%, Italy at 78.2%, and Brazil at 54.5%. Over 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.
Aircraft movements increased 18.2% YoY and exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 1.2%, or by 4.9% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Armenia, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil, which together accounted for more than 80% of aircraft movements, exceeded April 2019 pre-pandemic levels, whereas Italy and Ecuador stood at 98.3% and 97.0%, respectively.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)
Apr'23
Apr'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,315
2,549
30.1%
13,584
9,613
41.3%
Italy
722
575
25.6%
2,018
1,377
46.5%
Brazil
1,316
1,076
22.3%
5,566
4,918
13.2%
Uruguay
159
111
42.7%
656
434
50.9%
Ecuador
436
374
16.8%
1,578
1,246
26.7%
Armenia
406
209
93.9%
1,451
780
86.0%
TOTAL
6,354
4,894
29.8%
24,853
18,369
35.3%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,218
16,815
-9.5%
58,840
59,948
-1.8%
Italy
1,004
1,093
-8.1%
4,366
5,002
-12.7%
Brazil
4,705
4,355
8.0%
20,751
18,314
13.3%
Uruguay(2)
3,586
3,225
11.2%
10,567
10,248
3.1%
Ecuador
2,878
2,819
2.1%
10,793
12,062
-10.5%
Armenia
2,547
1,401
81.8%
9,786
5,090
92.3%
TOTAL
29,939
29,709
0.8%
115,103
110,665
4.0%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
36,910
30,935
19.3%
147,265
113,041
30.3%
Italy
6,745
5,721
17.9%
19,265
15,792
22.0%
Brazil
12,752
10,538
21.0%
51,462
44,221
16.4%
Uruguay
2,803
2,319
20.9%
11,984
9,919
20.8%
Ecuador
6,632
6,856
-3.3%
26,284
24,620
6.8%
Armenia
3,469
2,286
51.7%
12,885
7,437
73.3%
TOTAL
69,311
58,655
18.2%
269,145
215,030
25.2%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)
Apr'23
Apr'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,315
3,391
-2.2%
13,584
14,494
-6.3%
Italy
722
736
-1.9%
2,018
2,156
-6.4%
Brazil
1,316
1,474
-10.7%
5,566
6,443
-13.6%
Uruguay
159
176
-9.4%
656
818
-19.9%
Ecuador
436
392
11.2%
1,578
1,497
5.4%
Armenia
406
217
87.0%
1,451
796
82.4%
Peru
275
1,028
TOTAL
6,354
6,661
-4.6%
24,853
27,233
-8.7%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,218
18,825
-19.2%
58,840
74,881
-21.4%
Italy
1,004
1,285
-21.8%
4,366
4,365
0.0%
Brazil
4,705
8,639
-45.5%
20,751
32,163
-35.5%
Uruguay(2)
3,586
3,015
18.9%
10,567
9,394
12.5%
Ecuador
2,878
3,316
-13.2%
10,793
14,629
-26.2%
Armenia
2,547
1,704
49.5%
9,786
5,262
86.0%
Peru
389
1,579
TOTAL
29,939
37,172
-19.5%
115,103
142,274
-19.1%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
36,910
35,553
3.8%
147,265
151,443
-2.8%
Italy
6,745
6,864
-1.7%
19,265
21,016
-8.3%
Brazil
12,752
12,714
0.3%
51,462
53,465
-3.7%
Uruguay
2,803
2,375
18.0%
11,984
11,712
2.3%
Ecuador
6,632
6,834
-3.0%
26,284
27,470
-4.3%
Armenia
3,469
1,744
98.9%
12,885
7,070
82.2%
Peru
2,383
9,029
TOTAL
69,311
68,467
1.2%
269,145
281,205
-4.3%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
