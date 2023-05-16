Total passenger traffic up 29.8% YoY reaching 95% of pre-pandemic levels, with Armenia and Ecuador above April 2019 levels and Argentina and Italy at 98%; Aircraft movements above April 2019

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 29.8% YoY increase in passenger traffic in April 2023, reaching 95.4% of April 2019 levels.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022) Statistics Apr'23 Apr'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,608 2,953 22.2% 14,132 11,428 23.7% International Passengers (thousands) 2,262 1,587 42.5% 8,398 5,125 63.9% Transit Passengers (thousands) 485 354 37.1% 2,322 1,817 27.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,354 4,894 29.8% 24,853 18,369 35.3% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.9 29.7 0.8% 115.1 110.7 4.0% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 69.3 58.7 18.2% 269.1 215.0 25.2% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019) Statistics Apr'23 Apr'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,608 3,734 -3.4% 14,132 15,279 -7.5% International Passengers (thousands) 2,262 2,306 -1.9% 8,398 9,060 -7.3% Transit Passengers (thousands) 485 622 -22.0% 2,322 2,894 -19.8% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,354 6,661 -4.6% 24,853 27,233 -8.7% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.9 37.2 -19.5% 115.1 142.3 -19.1% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 69.3 68.5 1.2% 269.1 281.2 -4.3%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 29.8% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 95.4% of April 2019 levels, up from 91.7% posted in March, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 98.1% and 96.6% of April 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 30.1% YoY to 97.8% of April 2019 volumes, up from 93.0% in March. International passenger traffic reached 80.6% of pre-pandemic levels, above the 78.8% recorded in March, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed April 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 7.3%. On April 14, the Company inaugurated a state of the art new departures terminal at Ezeiza Airport, with capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers per year.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 25.6% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 98.1% of April 2019, up from 91.8% in March. International passenger traffic, which accounted for 80% of total traffic, reached 98.9% of April 2019 levels, up from 96.3% in March.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 22.3% YoY, and reached 89.3% of April 2019 volumes, up from 88.8% in March. Domestic traffic, which accounted for two thirds of total traffic, stood at 95.9% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 76.9% of April 2019 levels.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 42.7% YoY and reached 90.6% of April 2019 levels, up from 86.2% in March, recovering from weaker-than-expected seasonal tourism in Punta del Este.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 16.8% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 11.2%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 16.3% and 6.2%, respectively.

In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the twelfth consecutive month, at 187.0% of April 2019 figures. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 93.9%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 0.8% YoY to 80.5% of April 2019 levels, or 81.4% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Uruguay were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Ecuador stood at 86.8%, Argentina at 80.8%, Italy at 78.2%, and Brazil at 54.5%. Over 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Aircraft movements increased 18.2% YoY and exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 1.2%, or by 4.9% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Armenia, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil, which together accounted for more than 80% of aircraft movements, exceeded April 2019 pre-pandemic levels, whereas Italy and Ecuador stood at 98.3% and 97.0%, respectively.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)

Apr'23 Apr'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,315 2,549 30.1% 13,584 9,613 41.3% Italy 722 575 25.6% 2,018 1,377 46.5% Brazil 1,316 1,076 22.3% 5,566 4,918 13.2% Uruguay 159 111 42.7% 656 434 50.9% Ecuador 436 374 16.8% 1,578 1,246 26.7% Armenia 406 209 93.9% 1,451 780 86.0% TOTAL 6,354 4,894 29.8% 24,853 18,369 35.3% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,218 16,815 -9.5% 58,840 59,948 -1.8% Italy 1,004 1,093 -8.1% 4,366 5,002 -12.7% Brazil 4,705 4,355 8.0% 20,751 18,314 13.3% Uruguay(2) 3,586 3,225 11.2% 10,567 10,248 3.1% Ecuador 2,878 2,819 2.1% 10,793 12,062 -10.5% Armenia 2,547 1,401 81.8% 9,786 5,090 92.3% TOTAL 29,939 29,709 0.8% 115,103 110,665 4.0% Aircraft Movements Argentina 36,910 30,935 19.3% 147,265 113,041 30.3% Italy 6,745 5,721 17.9% 19,265 15,792 22.0% Brazil 12,752 10,538 21.0% 51,462 44,221 16.4% Uruguay 2,803 2,319 20.9% 11,984 9,919 20.8% Ecuador 6,632 6,856 -3.3% 26,284 24,620 6.8% Armenia 3,469 2,286 51.7% 12,885 7,437 73.3% TOTAL 69,311 58,655 18.2% 269,145 215,030 25.2%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)

Apr'23 Apr'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,315 3,391 -2.2% 13,584 14,494 -6.3% Italy 722 736 -1.9% 2,018 2,156 -6.4% Brazil 1,316 1,474 -10.7% 5,566 6,443 -13.6% Uruguay 159 176 -9.4% 656 818 -19.9% Ecuador 436 392 11.2% 1,578 1,497 5.4% Armenia 406 217 87.0% 1,451 796 82.4% Peru 275 1,028 TOTAL 6,354 6,661 -4.6% 24,853 27,233 -8.7% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,218 18,825 -19.2% 58,840 74,881 -21.4% Italy 1,004 1,285 -21.8% 4,366 4,365 0.0% Brazil 4,705 8,639 -45.5% 20,751 32,163 -35.5% Uruguay(2) 3,586 3,015 18.9% 10,567 9,394 12.5% Ecuador 2,878 3,316 -13.2% 10,793 14,629 -26.2% Armenia 2,547 1,704 49.5% 9,786 5,262 86.0% Peru 389 1,579 TOTAL 29,939 37,172 -19.5% 115,103 142,274 -19.1% Aircraft Movements Argentina 36,910 35,553 3.8% 147,265 151,443 -2.8% Italy 6,745 6,864 -1.7% 19,265 21,016 -8.3% Brazil 12,752 12,714 0.3% 51,462 53,465 -3.7% Uruguay 2,803 2,375 18.0% 11,984 11,712 2.3% Ecuador 6,632 6,834 -3.0% 26,284 27,470 -4.3% Armenia 3,469 1,744 98.9% 12,885 7,070 82.2% Peru 2,383 9,029 TOTAL 69,311 68,467 1.2% 269,145 281,205 -4.3%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

