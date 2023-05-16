HelloPrenup Announces 'Prenup Month' to Raise Awareness and Educate Couples About the Importance of Prenuptial Agreements

HelloPrenup, a leading online platform for creating prenuptial agreements, announced the launch of PrenupMonth, a month-long initiative in May aimed at raising awareness and educating couples about the benefits of prenuptial agreements.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Throughout PrenupMonth, HelloPrenup will provide resources and information to help couples navigate the prenup process and establish a strong financial foundation for their marriage.

HelloPrenup's PrenupMonth is designed to dispel common misconceptions and stigmas surrounding prenups, encourage open and honest discussions about finances in relationships, and empower couples to take control of their financial future. The initiative will feature informative blog and social posts, expert/attorney Q&A sessions, and an exclusive discount on HelloPrenup's platform.

"Many couples are unaware of the advantages of having a prenup, often due to misconceptions and stereotypes. Our goal with Prenup Month is to educate couples on the importance of prenuptial agreements as a valuable tool for protecting their assets, outlining financial expectations, and ensuring they are on the same page prior to marriage," said Julia Rodgers, CEO of HelloPrenup.

HelloPrenup's innovative platform streamlines the process of creating a prenuptial agreement, making it more accessible, affordable, and user-friendly for couples. The platform enables users to create customized prenups that address their unique financial circumstances and goals, fostering financial transparency and fairness in their relationship.

To learn more about Prenup Month and how HelloPrenup can help you and your partner establish a solid financial foundation for your marriage, visit www.HelloPrenup.com.

HelloPrenup has been featured on Shark Tank, CNN Business, Forbes, The Boston Globe, GeekWire, The New Yorker among others. Want more information on Julia or HelloPrenup? Contact Hello@helloprenup.com or visit HelloPrenup.com to learn more.

