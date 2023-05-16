Quest International Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification, Proving Its Commitment to Cybersecurity

Quest meets strict ISO criteria in delivering a secure, resilient Information Security Management System for post-sales service support for OEMs.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Quest International, a leading global post-sales service support partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and an IT managed services provider, announced today that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The only globally recognized certifiable information security standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), ISO 27001:2013 has auditable requirements to encompass the overall management of information security, including cybersecurity protections.

"With ISO2700:2013 certification, Quest is certified as a responsible and trustworthy steward of client data as well as third-party information," said Shawn Arshadi, president and CEO of Quest International. "We are proactive about cybersecurity measures and are committed to delivering superior service to our clients as well as their customers and partners."

Achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification demonstrates Quest's commitment to delivering a secure, resilient ISMS as part of its service support solutions for OEMs. This certification ensures that Quest meets the stringent requirements to securely manage its clients' entrusted data. The standard encompasses a comprehensive suite of policies designed to improve resilience to current attacks and adapt to fight future ones.

According to the 2022 Official Cybersecurity Report from Cybersecurity Ventures, the cost of cybercrime is predicted to hit $8 trillion in 2023 and will grow to $10.5 trillion by 2025. With new threats constantly emerging, ISO2700:2013 helps its certified companies proactively identify and address weaknesses to improve risk management, cyber-resilience and operational excellence.

In addition to cybersecurity, Quest offers other IT managed services, including on-site maintenance, help desk, cloud hosting and more. Quest also offers depot repair, field services and logistics for OEMs worldwide. An ISO 27001 certification supports Quest's promise to clients that their data and information are in good hands.

"Achieving ISO2700:2013 certification is the culmination of our talented team's hard work and demonstrates to current and potential clients that Quest is serious about cybersecurity and protecting their valuable data and that of their customers," Arshadi added.

To learn more about Quest's commitment to cybersecurity, click here.

About Quest International

Quest International is a leading global post sales service support partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries including healthcare, industrial, aviation and government as well as an IT managed services provider for businesses both large and small. Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest is dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions. In addition to Quest's latest ISO 27001 Certification, they are also ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ISO 14001 certified.

About ISO

The International Standards Organization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

