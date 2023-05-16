Anzeige
16.05.2023
Hotel Nikko Recognized as 2023 Community Spirit Award Winner

The Hotel Council of San Francisco named Hotel Nikko the 2023 Community Spirit Award winner at their 18th Annual Hotel Hero Awards Gala.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / On Thursday, April 27, Hotel Nikko was named the 2023 Hotel Hero Community Spirit Award winner by the Hotel Council of San Francisco. This award is given to a hotel or hotel company that contributes to the community. Contributions include volunteer efforts, donations, and giving back through various programs and organizations.

Hotel Nikko

Hotel Nikko

The Hotel Hero Awards celebrate and recognize the industry's exceptional members and hotels. Awards are presented to dedicated individuals who define hospitality with their generosity of spirit and devotion to their hotels and guests.

To learn more about Hotel Nikko, please visit: https://www.hotelnikkosf.com/

About Hotel Council of San Francisco

The Hotel Council of San Francisco is a non-profit membership-based organization advocating for the economic and social vitality of the hospitality industry in San Francisco.

Contact Information

Dani Ortega
Director of Brand & Content Marketing
dortega@hotelnikkosf.com
415-394-1175

SOURCE: Hotel Nikko San Francisco

