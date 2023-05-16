CubiCasa Launches Preferred Photographer Program, Continuing Momentum of Digital Floor Plan Adoption

New program for real estate photographers provides discounts, referrals, and more to partners who include a floor plan on every listing

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / CubiCasa , today announced the launch of its new nationwide CubiCasa Preferred Photographer Program (CPP), designed to drive special benefits and business referrals to participating real estate photographers. The launch of the new program marks a significant step forward for CubiCasa's mission to ensure home buyers can access a floor plan on every real estate listing in the U.S.

Real estate photographers' specialized skills provide media for more than 50% of all real estate listings and create unique value for real estate agents. The new program from CubiCasa is designed specifically for photographers, and will provide access to cross-promotional support to the hundreds of thousands of real estate agents using CubiCasa every day through their MLS. Additionally, photographers can take advantage of special discounts and priority perks on CubiCasa services, and receive early access to new product features. In exchange, photographers in the CPP Program will agree to provide floor plans on every real estate listing.

"We believe that floor plans are a critical component of real estate marketing, and that every listing should have one," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "With the Preferred Photographer Program, we're partnering with photographers to make this a reality in the U.S. By offering photographers cross-promotional support, discounts, and early access to new features, we hope to create a win-win situation where photographers can grow their businesses and provide more value to their clients.

"We've been using CubiCasa in our business for well over a year now and have loved the service. When the opportunity to become a preferred photographer arose, we jumped on it," said Sherie Wells , owner of S and B Connections , which provides service in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. "As the real estate market changes, it's important to help give our agents a leg up on the competition. Providing floor plans with every package is something we can do to help set them apart and win more listings."

For consumers, the value of floor plans is clear. They empower home buyers to make more informed buying decisions, and home sellers to validate square footage and sell their homes faster. By partnering with CubiCasa, photographers are committing to deliver on that consumer demand for floor plans and create a more informed and holistic real estate market.

"By including floorplans alongside real estate photography, we can provide a more complete and informative package to potential buyers, ultimately increasing the chances of a successful sale," said Mike Haymes , owner of Cherokee Drone Real Estate Photography in Atlanta. "Our clients have had nothing but amazing things to say about our new partnership with Cubicasa - it has been a great addition to our services."

In December 2022, CubiCasa launched its MLS Partnership Program , which has since grown to include 11 MLS organizations across the U.S. and Latin America. With these two programs in place, CubiCasa is rapidly accelerating its goal of making floor plans standard in the U.S.

CubiCasa already proudly works with more than 8,500 real estate photography companies and independent photographers across North America to provide its revolutionary floor plan app. To join the CubiCasa Photographer Network, visit https://www.cubi.casa/photographers/ .

The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

CubiCasa Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers for CubiCasa

ross@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: CubiCasa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755113/CubiCasa-Launches-Preferred-Photographer-Program-Continuing-Momentum-of-Digital-Floor-Plan-Adoption