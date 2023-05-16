Simpplr Appoints Miriam Connaughton as Chief People and Experience Officer

Miriam brings over 30 years of HR success as the company looks to grow its culture and trailblaze the importance of employee experience

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Simpplr , the leading AI-powered employee experience platform, announced today Miriam Connaughton has been appointed as Simpplr's Chief People and Experience Officer.

A seasoned leader with over three decades of business and human resources (HR) experience, Miriam joins Simpplr to run and scale the people function and amplify Simpplr's employee experience (EX) and HR presence and voice in the market. Miriam previously consulted with Simpplr on product development, sales, and marketing, bringing an impactful HR perspective and advancements to all these areas.

"We are on a mission to transform the work experience for billions of people across the world," said founder and CEO, Dhiraj Sharma. "Miriam is already a key contributor to Simpplr. I've been inspired by the breadth and depth of expertise she has brought to Simpplr as a consultant. With Miriam as our Chief People and Experience Officer, our team, our solution, and our customers will all benefit. Simpplr is growing from strength to strength."

Before joining Simpplr, Miriam ran a successful HR consulting business. Prior to her consulting business, she was a partner in EY's People Advisory business and held senior positions for over 20 years with Willis Towers Watson. With her vast experience working across diverse industries, Miriam has helped organizations develop people strategies that effectively tackle intricate and complex challenges, shape employee experience, and navigate the ever-evolving world of work.

"At Simpplr, my two passions - people and technology - converge. By designing technology for the betterment of people's experience at work, we create a virtuous cycle that elevates an organization's business, its people, and the world we live in, said Miriam. "As an advocate of the strategic value of HR, I'm thrilled to channel my passion, experience, and ideas into practical application. I'm excited to be part of the awesome Simpplr team."

