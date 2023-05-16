Agnostiq, Inc.: Agnostiq Releases Covalent Cloud to Unify Access to Quantum and High-Performance Computing Resources

Covalent Cloud provides a unified platform for customers to interact with advanced computing resources, such as quantum computers, GPUs, ASICs, and more.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Agnostiq, Inc ., the Toronto-based distributed computing startup, today announced the release of Covalent Cloud, the commercial version of its flagship open-source project, Covalent. Covalent Cloud provides fully managed, on-demand, and serverless high-performance computing (HPC) and quantum computing resources in a highly abstracted and simplified platform. The platform enables users to prototype, build, and scale computationally heavy applications for optimization, simulation, machine learning, and quantum computing in a cost-effective and user friendly way.

More challenges are becoming high-performance computing problems and legacy tooling is too complex for the modern, Python-based developer ecosystem. Covalent Cloud represents a major shift in the way advanced computing resources are accessed. Now, computational researchers and engineers can access the power of advanced computing resources using Python, without being experts in the underlying hardware infrastructure or operations.

"In today's world, speed and time to market are more important than ever," said Oktay Goktas, CEO at Agnostiq. "However, teams are spending the majority of their time setting up and managing infrastructure, rather than solving their core business objectives. Covalent Cloud handles all of the operational complexity so that teams can focus on building and productionalizing their solutions, while keeping their cloud costs lower."

Specifically, the platform:

Offers a unified interface for all of the customers' computing resources, whether they are on-premises or in private or public clouds, making it easy for end users to take advantage of different advanced computing paradigms, such as QPUs, CPUs, and GPUs in an efficient and cost-effective way;

Enables customers to iterate across hardware types by swapping out compute resources seamlessly, without disrupting the end-user workflow; and

Helps customers migrate from on-premises HPC to cloud-based HPC by bridging different compute modalities together in an intuitive and straightforward manner

"As market trends promote distributed and heterogeneous computing, software developers can be confident that Covalent Cloud will remain a simple interface to an increasingly diverse and complex hardware landscape. At the same time, hardware vendors can integrate with Covalent Cloud to immediately open their platforms to a global user base," stated Dr. Will Cunningham, Head of High Performance Computing at Agnostiq.

Designed for SMEs and the enterprise, Covalent Cloud will initially be available to a limited number of users before being released for general availability. To request access, please reach out to contact@agnostiq.ai .

ABOUT AGNOSTIQ INC.:

Agnostiq develops software tools that make quantum and high performance computing resources more accessible to enterprises and developers. Along with its algorithmic research, Agnostiq is developing Covalent , a unified platform for scaling AI, HPC and quantum computing applications from a laptop to any compute backend. Learn more at www.agnostiq.ai or www.covalent.xyz .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com ; T: 781-929-5620.

# # #

SOURCE: Agnostiq, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754830/Agnostiq-Releases-Covalent-Cloud-to-Unify-Access-to-Quantum-and-High-Performance-Computing-Resources