Lynchburg, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - Solar Ignite Group has released a new book, titled, "Selling Keeps You Broke: A Holistic Approach to Disruptive Sales Performance to Earn Big." Written by its founder, Kash Hasworth, a seasoned sales expert with years of experience in the industry, the book offers practical advice and actionable strategies for salespeople looking to improve their skills and build more productive relationships with clients.

Hasworth's new book "Selling Keeps You Broke" offers innovative strategies to become a successful salesperson.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/165709_5c9fe8bd2469c96d_001full.jpg

"Selling Keeps You Broke" challenges conventional sales tactics and emphasizes the importance of adopting a multi-dimensional approach to achieve explosive and sustainable results. The book provides readers with strategies for creating opportunities, closing deals, and sustaining customer relationships.

With his latest work, the author hopes to empower readers by offering them practical tools and actionable strategies to succeed in the sales industry.

"The challenge is, salespeople who obsess over selling tend to overcomplicate the simplicity of the art of selling and prioritize it over other more important elements that true disruptive performance requires. I wrote this book to unpack those very elements to fast-track one's success," said the author.

"Selling Keeps You Broke" is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers and bookstores, both in print and eBook versions.

