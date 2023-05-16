Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023
WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321 | Ticker-Symbol: EUPE
Tradegate
16.05.23
08:59 Uhr
484,80 Euro
-0,05
-0,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
480,20481,1516:19
480,15481,2516:19
Dow Jones News
16.05.2023 | 15:07
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD)

DEALING DATE: 15/05/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1105.6100

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1771521

CODE: UCAP

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1079841513 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      UCAP 
Sequence No.:  244149 
EQS News ID:  1634545 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634545&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2023 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
