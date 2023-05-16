STUTTGART, Germany & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GFT Technologies SE (GFT) continues to grow. With revenue growth of 10 percent, the software group once again outpaced the market in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBIT rose by 17 percent and EBT by 12 percent compared to the same period last year.

GFT confirms guidance for 2023

" Our growth remains stable and we can confirm our guidance for 2023," says Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT. " Although the global economic environment has become more challenging in recent months, we also see some positive signs. For example, we are growing faster than average in the world's largest software market, the USA. We also expect demand to pick up further in the second half of the year."

The GFT Group generated revenue of EUR 190.67 million in the first quarter of 2023. The company thus exceeded the prior-year figure of EUR 173.35 million by 10 percent. GFT continued to successfully implement its diversification strategy: in the Insurance sector, revenue rose by 4 percent, in the Industry & Others sector by 24 percent. In the Banking sector, revenue was up 10 percent on the previous year.

Business made particularly strong progress in the world's largest software market, the USA, with an increase in revenue of 62 percent. This growth was driven above all by complex modernisation and transformation projects in the finance sector.

The Group had a total of 8,792 full-time employees (FTE) as of 31 March 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 8 percent compared to 8,120 employees at the end of the prior-year quarter.

GFT expects solid revenue and earnings growth for 2023

GFT continues to benefit from the ongoing digitalisation trends in its markets. The Group has outstanding expertise in shaping the digital transformation, enabling it to leverage market opportunities. The company therefore expects growth in all segments in 2023, with further increases in both revenue and earnings.

Compared to 2022, revenue is expected to grow by 16 percent and reach approximately EUR 850 million (2022: EUR 730 million). GFT expects earnings before taxes (EBT) of around EUR 72 million (2022: EUR 66 million). This represents year-on-year growth of 9 percent. The Group forecasts that adjusted EBITDA will improve to around EUR 80 million (2022: EUR 67 million), 19 percent more than in 2022. This guidance takes into account the acquisition of targens GmbH pro rata temporis as of 1 April 2023

" GFT's growth in the USA in the first quarter of this year is representative of several milestones. These include the integration of our U.S. operations with our larger North and South American teams in Canada, Brazil, Costa Rica and Mexico, as well as the expansion of our local leadership team," said Marco Santos, CEO Americas at GFT. " I'm optimistic that this new dynamic will continue to propel us forward as we embrace the challenges and opportunities that come with growing digital demand in the U.S. market."

About GFT - Shaping the future of digital business.

GFT is a digital transformation pioneer that develops sustainable solutions based on new technologies including artificial intelligence and blockchain/DLT. Services range from core system modernisation and migration to open cloud platforms, as well as the introduction of carbon conscious coding.

GFT's strengths include deep technical expertise, strong partnerships and comprehensive market insights. The company uses them to design digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors as well as in the manufacturing industry. Through the intelligent use of technology it adds value and increases productivity for clients. GFT experts create and implement scalable software applications that make access to innovative business models safe and easy.

With locations in more than 15 markets around the globe, GFT ensures proximity to its clients. The company draws on over 35 years of experience and a global team consisting of over 10,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

