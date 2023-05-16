Toshiba recognized for its global expansion strategy, R&D, and ELERA Commerce Platform self-enablement capabilities

Only three years after introducing the ELERA Commerce Platform empowering retailers to accelerate digital transformation, Toshiba has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: "Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Vendors 2023 Vendor Assessment (Doc US49436223, April 2023).

"Earning this recognition in such a short time is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our global organization and the close partnership we foster with our customers," said Rance Poehler, President and CEO of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "ELERA quickly gained momentum in the market because its unified commerce approach, as recognized by customers and industry influencers, uniquely serves as both the foundation and accelerator of retailer growth and transformation. Through our growing portfolio of solutions and self-enablement tools, we empower retailers to make their stores smarter and more agile-ready to anticipate and meet the changing needs of consumers."

"ELERA is a dynamic retail platform that represents a significant advancement in the globalization of our retail strategy based on our values and vision to empower retailers to thrive and prosper wherever they operate," said Hironobu Nishikori, president and CEO of Toshiba Tec Corporation. "We are humbled by the trusted partnerships we have with our clients and prospects and are proud of our ELERA wins with clients in Japan, Europe, Latin America, and the USA who are on this journey with us."

IDC MarketScape is the IT industry's premier vendor assessment tool providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessment. This 2023 IDC MarketScape Retail Commerce Software Platform Report assesses the capabilities and strategies of retail commerce platform software providers with a significant retail presence.

A key evaluation criterion is how IT buyers perceive the benefits of retail commerce platform software in meeting retailers' unique and ever-changing needs and the providers' strategy and commitment to innovation to enable retailers' ongoing omnichannel success.

The report noted that customers have praised Toshiba for its culture of innovation based on a long-term roadmap collaboration with retailers in line with future retail trends.

"Toshiba combines its historical expertise and its innovative voice of the customer program to support omnichannel commerce use cases, including shopper marketing, asset protection, and loss prevention, across the entire product life cycle," noted Ornella Urso, research manager, worldwide retail customer experience and commerce strategies, IDC.

For more information on the report, please visit here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations, while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more.

