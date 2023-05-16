The additional funds will fuel the development of new capabilities and scale international deployments in response to increased industry demand

ANYbotics, a Swiss robotics pioneer, today announced a $50 million Series B funding round led by international deep tech investors Walden Catalyst and NGP Capital with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Aramco Ventures, Swisscom Ventures, Swisscanto Private Equity, and other existing investors. The funds will be used to scale deployments internationally, fuel the development of new capabilities, and solidify ANYbotics' leading competitive position in robotic inspection solutions.

The investment comes as demand for robotic solutions surges in heavy industries such as oil gas, chemicals, power, mining, metals minerals, and utilities. Faced with an aging workforce and labor shortages, these industries increasingly rely on innovative robotics solutions to streamline operations, reduce environmental impact, and increase worker safety.

ANYmal, the company's groundbreaking robot platform, is both highly mobile and ruggedized for industrial use, a combination crucial for technology adoption and not seen in competitive offerings. ANYbotics' end-to-end solution returns value in operational deployment and is used by international market leaders such as PETRONAS, Shell, SLB, Outokumpu, Siemens Energy, BASF, and Vale. For its ANYmal X platform, the world's only Ex-proof legged inspection robot, ANYbotics has significant pre-orders and reservations for over $150M from global oil gas and chemical companies participating in the product launch program. The additional funding aims to scale sales, delivery, and after-sales service globally to leverage the strong market traction.

"This funding validates our unique approach to addressing fundamental challenges of operating complex industrial facilities," said Dr. Péter Fankhauser, ANYbotics Co-Founder and CEO. "Our legged robots have already proven their value in increasing productivity and safety. With this investment, we will expand internationally and accelerate the development of our robots' AI capabilities such as manipulation for maintenance work to revolutionize automated industrial operations."

"At Bessemer Venture Partners, we firmly believe in the transformative potential of robotics companies like ANYbotics, which are not only redefining the market but also creating a significant positive impact on society," said Alex Ferrara, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "ANYbotics has demonstrated exceptional capabilities in developing innovative robotic solutions that address the growing needs of heavy industries, simultaneously enhancing productivity, worker safety, and environmental sustainability."

