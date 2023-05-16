Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of Placing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEALAND OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.

Anglesey Mining Plc

("Anglesey Mining", "Anglesey", the "Company" or the "Group") (AIM:AYM)

Result of Placing

Anglesey Mining Plc (AIM:AYM) is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of 7 a.m. (London time) on 16 May 2023, it has successfully completed and closed the Placing and Subscription.

The Placing and Subscription raised, in aggregate, gross proceeds of £1m. The Placing comprises the placing of 64,999,993 Ordinary Shares (the "Placing Shares") with certain institutional and other investors at a price of 1.5 pence per share (the "Issue Price"), and the subscription comprised a subscription of 1,666,666 Ordinary Shares ("Additional Subscription Shares") at a price of 1.5p, thereby raising £1m gross proceeds. The Placing Shares and the Additional Subscription Shares were accompanied by one Investor Warrant, to subscribe for one ordinary share at a price of 2.5 pence for every two Placing or Subscription Shares subscribed for, as detailed in the announcement of earlier today.

The Placing and Subscription are conditional only on Admission.

The net proceeds of the Placingand Subscription will be applied to commence drilling of the Northern Copper Zone at the Parys Mountain copper/zinc/lead/silver/gold mine on the island of Anglesey in Wales, continuing to advance the permitting and Environmental Impact and Social Assessment of the Parys Mountain mine, commence baseline studies for the Grängesberg Iron Ore Mine in Sweden, and for general working capital purposes.

Director Participation

Directors John Kearney (Chairman), Jonathan Battershill (CEO) and Namrata Verma (Non-Executive Director) participated in the Placing and/or Subscription as set out below.

Name Amount subscribed Shares Subscribed for in the Placing Holding of Existing Ordinary Shares Number of Ordinary Shares held post Admission of the Placing Shares (and the issue of the Salary Shares detailed below) % of Ordinary Share Capital held post Admission of the Placing Shares, Subscription Shares, Juno Subscription Shares and Salary Shares) John Kearney £25,000 1,666,666 1,297,142 2,963,808 0.78% Jonathan Battershill £20,000 1,333,333 3,884,830 8,551,496 2.25% Namrata Verma £10,000 666,666 Nil 666,666 0.18%

Each of John Kearney, Jonathan Battershill and Namrata Verma participated on the same terms as all other placees.

Juno Participation

In accordance with the terms of the restructured working capital facility with Juno Limited announced on 16 May 2022, Juno Limited converted further debt to equity by way of a direct subscription of Subscription Shares alongside the Placing and Subscription capped at pro-rata ownership level. As a result of the announced Placing and Subscription, the debt due to Juno will be reduced from £3.74m to £3.52m. Juno Limited therefore subscribed for 14,589,149 Ordinary Shares (the "Juno Subscription Shares") and received warrants over 7,294,574 new Ordinary Shares at the same Placing Price and exercise price as the other Placees. Subsequent to completion of the Placing and Subscription and assuming no exercise of its Investor Warrants, Juno's shareholding in Anglesey is expected to be 79,194,397 Ordinary shares representing c.20.9 per cent.

Related Party Transaction

As Juno Limited is a substantial shareholder in the Company, and Jonathan Battershill, John Kearney and Namrata Verma are directors of the Company, this transaction is considered to be a related party transaction under the AIM Rules for Companies. The Directors of the Company, excluding those who are participating in the Placingor the Subscription, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, J&E Davy, consider that the terms of the transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

Shares in lieu of Directors' fees.

In addition, the Company has today issued 3,333,333 Ordinary Shares ("New Salary Shares") to Jonathan Battershill, in lieu of his fees for the period between August 2021 and December 2022. This is in accordance with the terms of his contract. The associated calculations are set out below:

Name Fees in lieu of shares Conversion at the Placing Price (£) Number of New Salary Shares Issued Total Number of shares now held (including the Placing Shares set out above) % of Ordinary Share Capital held post Admission of the Placing Shares and New Salary Shares Jonathan Battershill £50,000 £0.015 3,333,333 8,551,496 2.25%

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the Placing Shares, the Additional Subscription Shares, the Juno Subscription Shares and the New Salary Shares (being a total of 84,589,141 Ordinary Shares) to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares commence on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on 22 May 2023 (or such later date as may be agreed between the Company and the Bookrunner, but no later than 19 June 2023).

The New Ordinary Shares and New Salary Shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company in issue will be 379,809,689 with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's share capital pursuant to (i) the Company's Articles, (ii) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and/or (iii) the AIM Rules for Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange plc as amended from time to time.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Company's announcement made at 7.00 a.m.on 16 May 2023, unless the context requires otherwise.

Jonathan Battershill, CEO, comments: "The Board of Anglesey is very pleased to have secured this funding to continue advancing the Company's two key assets at Parys Mountain and Grängesberg. The Northern Copper Zone at Parys Mountain has the potential to be much larger than the current resource estimate of 9.4Mt, which could lead to a larger production profile and a longer mine life than implied in the Preliminary Economic Assessment released in 2021. Concurrently with the drilling, the Company will continue progressing the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which forms an integral part of the planning consent and permitting process, which is well advanced. At Grängesberg in Sweden, this funding will ensure the Company commences the baseline studies required for the Environmental Impact Assessment that will be required to support the future Environmental Permit Application."

For further information on the Company, please visit www.angleseymining.co.uk or contact:

Enquiries:

Anglesey Mining Plc www.angleseymining.co.uk

John Kearney, Chairman Tel: +1 416 362 6686

Jonathan Battershill, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 7540 366000

Davy (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Brian Garrahy Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Daragh O'Reilly

WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker & Bookrunner)

Harry Ansell Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Katy Mitchell

About Anglesey Mining Plc

Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Anglesey is developing its 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.

Anglesey also holds an almost 50% interest in the Grängesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with management rights and a right of first refusal to increase its interest to 100%. Anglesey also holds 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.

Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: J ohn Kearney 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Anglesey Mining Plc b) LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of ordinary shares Grant of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) i. 1.5 pence i. 1,666,666 ii. 2.5 pence exercise price ii.833,333 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: 16 May 2023 16 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Jonathan Battershill 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Anglesey Mining Plc b) LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of ordinary shares Grant of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares Ordinary shares issued in lieu of salary c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) i. 1.5 pence i. 1,333,333 ii. 2.5 pence exercise price ii.666,666 iii. 1.5 pence iii. 3,333,333 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: 16 May 2023 16 May 2023 16 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Nemrata Verma 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Anglesey Mining Plc b) LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of ordinary shares Grant of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) i. 1.5 pence i. 666,666 ii. 2.5 pence exercise price ii.333,333 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: 16 May 2023 16 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Juno Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: PCA of Non-Executive Director Danesh Varma b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Anglesey Mining Plc b) LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction: Subscription for ordinary shares Grant of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) i. 1.5 pence i.14,589,149 ii. 2.5 pence exercise price ii.7,294,574 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: 16 May 2023 16 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

