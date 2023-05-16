

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against the use of non-sugar sweeteners, or NSS, to control body weight or reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).



The recommendation, as part of a new guideline on NSS, is based on the findings of a review of the evidence which suggests that use of NSS does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children. Results of the review also suggest that there may be potential undesirable effects from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.



'Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,' says Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety. 'NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health.'



The recommendation applies to all people except individuals with pre-existing diabetes. It also includes all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars found in manufactured foods and beverages, or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages by consumers. Common NSS include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.



The recommendation does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream, and medications.



The recommendation has been assessed as conditional, following WHO processes for developing guidelines.



The WHO guideline on NSS is part of a suite of existing and forthcoming guidelines on healthy diets that aim to establish lifelong healthy eating habits, improve dietary quality and decrease the risk of NCDs worldwide.



