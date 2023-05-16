Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's New CARES Initiative - Protecting What Matters Most

CARES Initiative Offers Real-Time Actionable Intelligence for Emergency Situations in Schools

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a preeminent provider of emergency response systems, is proud to announce the successful development of its novel CARES (Crisis Assistance and Response for Emergency Situations) initiative, integrated into its pioneering IGAN Toolkit for First Responders. CARES is specifically engineered to empower school staff and administrators to react promptly and effectively to critical emergencies within school premises.

According to a recent Pew Research Survey, one-third of parents' report being "very worried" or "extremely worried" about a shooting at their child's school. In response to this growing concern, Cytta Corp has developed a school app that be available for Apple and Google devices to provide school administrators and teachers with this easy-to-use tool to help them summon responders quickly and effectively in an emergency.

CARES is seamlessly integrated into Cytta Corp's IGAN Toolkit for First Responders by establishing an instantaneous link between school staff, School Resource Officers, and local law enforcement during crisis situations through real-time video, audio, and text communication. This immediate connectivity enables the response team to swiftly evaluate the circumstances and initiate the appropriate measures, potentially safeguarding lives and mitigating damage.

Beyond educational institutions, the CARES app's features can also benefit businesses, malls, public spaces, places of worship and other establishments requiring rapid response to critical incidents. The module's instantaneous visual, audio, and text communication capabilities deliver crucial real-time intelligence to response teams, allowing for decisive and prompt action.

"Cytta CARES! We take the safety and well-being of children very seriously and our goal is to put an end to the increasing number of brutal school shootings we have been painfully witnessing lately." stated Natalia Sokolova, Cytta Corp COO. "Our mission is to provide technical solutions to prevent, identify and to stop any possible threats and to keep our children safe!"

To learn more join us for a live webinar tomorrow at 12pm EST. Here is a link to sign up: https://ceoroadshow.com/cyca-webinar/

About Cytta Corp:

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA): has created video/audio integration software with AI connection capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) online dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN Engine is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing real-time video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN Engine collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN AIMS is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

For more information, please visit cytta.com and the Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos. Learn more at www.cytta.com.

Contact Us:

Cytta Corp

Phone: 855-511-IGAN (4265)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Gary@cytta.com

Natalia Sokolova, COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

Natalia@cytta.com

John Bristol VP, Sales

Direct (612) 328-6511(please leave a message)

JBristol@Cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755159/Cytta-Corps-New-CARES-Initiative--Protecting-What-Matters-Most