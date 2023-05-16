Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2023 | 16:02
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Inspired Beauty Brands: Inspired Beauty's HASK Brand Launches a New Tea Tree & Rosemary Pre-Shampoo Scrub

HASK spills the tea on tea tree and scalp care. The new Tea Tree Pre-Shampoo Scrub gently exfoliates the scalp to remove dry flakes, excess oil and product buildup. Our hero collection now offers consumers a complete hair and scalp regimen that creates the optimal environment for healthy hair.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Inspired Beauty Brands is proud to announce the Launch of HASK's Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Pre-Shampoo Scrub.

HASK's Tea Tree Pre Shampoo Scrub

HASK's Tea Tree Pre Shampoo Scrub



WHO IT'S FOR: Those with dry, flaky, itchy or oily scalps. Suitable for all hair types and textures. Color safe.

FREE OF: sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors. Cruelty-free and vegan.

BENEFITS:

  • Gently cleanses and exfoliates the scalp.
  • Helps remove dead skin cells, impurities and product buildup.
  • Helps promote a healthy scalp. Helps soothe and refresh the scalp.
  • Light gentle lather to help with spread-ability & rinse out.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Sugar - provides gentle exfoliation and dissolves easily.
  • Tea Tree Oil - known to help unclog hair follicles and nourish roots.
  • Rosemary Extract - known to soothe dry, itchy scalps.
  • Menthol - provides a cooling effect for a refreshed feel.
  • Glycerin - helps hair and scalp retain moisture.

OPTIMIZE YOUR HAIR & SCALP ROUTINE:

STEP 1: EXFOLIATE. Pre-Shampoo Scrub: removes product buildup + dry flakes.

STEP 2: CLEANSE. Shampoo: soothes the scalp + gently cleanses strands.

STEP 3: CONDITION. Conditioner: restores essential moisture to scalp + hair.

STEP 4: TREAT HAIR & SCALP MASK. Relieves irritated scalp + nourishes strands to promote soft, manageable hair.

STEP 5: PROTECT 5-IN-1 LEAVE-IN: Detangles, hydrates + protects against heat damage.

CLINICAL RESULTS:

  • 98% saw a healthier scalp after use*
  • 95% felt product removed build-up after use*
  • 93% felt soothing relief to a dry, itchy scalp*

* based on a consumer panel study of 100+ participants

Available nationwide at Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, HEB, Amazon, and Walmart.

Contact Information

Yvonne Chavez-Sein
Director of Sales/Education
ycsein@inspiredbeauty.com
305 586-2757

SOURCE: Inspired Beauty Brands

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755126/Inspired-Beautys-HASK-Brand-Launches-a-New-Tea-Tree-Rosemary-Pre-Shampoo-Scrub

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.