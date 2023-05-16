Inspired Beauty Brands: Inspired Beauty's HASK Brand Launches a New Tea Tree & Rosemary Pre-Shampoo Scrub

HASK spills the tea on tea tree and scalp care. The new Tea Tree Pre-Shampoo Scrub gently exfoliates the scalp to remove dry flakes, excess oil and product buildup. Our hero collection now offers consumers a complete hair and scalp regimen that creates the optimal environment for healthy hair.

WHO IT'S FOR: Those with dry, flaky, itchy or oily scalps. Suitable for all hair types and textures. Color safe.

FREE OF: sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors. Cruelty-free and vegan.

BENEFITS:

Gently cleanses and exfoliates the scalp.

Helps remove dead skin cells, impurities and product buildup.

Helps promote a healthy scalp. Helps soothe and refresh the scalp.

Light gentle lather to help with spread-ability & rinse out.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Sugar - provides gentle exfoliation and dissolves easily.

- provides gentle exfoliation and dissolves easily. Tea Tree Oil - known to help unclog hair follicles and nourish roots.

- known to help unclog hair follicles and nourish roots. Rosemary Extract - known to soothe dry, itchy scalps.

- known to soothe dry, itchy scalps. Menthol - provides a cooling effect for a refreshed feel.

- provides a cooling effect for a refreshed feel. Glycerin - helps hair and scalp retain moisture.

OPTIMIZE YOUR HAIR & SCALP ROUTINE:

STEP 1: EXFOLIATE. Pre-Shampoo Scrub: removes product buildup + dry flakes.

STEP 2: CLEANSE. Shampoo: soothes the scalp + gently cleanses strands.

STEP 3: CONDITION. Conditioner: restores essential moisture to scalp + hair.

STEP 4: TREAT HAIR & SCALP MASK. Relieves irritated scalp + nourishes strands to promote soft, manageable hair.

STEP 5: PROTECT 5-IN-1 LEAVE-IN: Detangles, hydrates + protects against heat damage.

CLINICAL RESULTS:

98% saw a healthier scalp after use*

95% felt product removed build-up after use*

93% felt soothing relief to a dry, itchy scalp*

* based on a consumer panel study of 100+ participants

Available nationwide at Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, HEB, Amazon, and Walmart.

