Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 51.28 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (RFID, Wi-Fi), By Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing & Automotive), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.13 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 51.28 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: Rising Demand for Asset Management Solutions and Cloud Services to Drive Growth

The global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is poised to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, fueled by the increasing need for asset management solutions and cloud services. RTLS finds extensive applications across diverse industries such as manufacturing, supply chain management, hospitality, healthcare, and construction, enabling real-time tracking of assets and personnel. The market encompasses two main classifications of RTLS: precision-based and proximity-based. While precision-based RTLS offers higher accuracy, it entails higher costs and investment limitations compared to proximity-based RTLS.

The market landscape is influenced significantly by the adoption of business analytics solutions, which has emerged as a key driver for the demand of real-time locating systems. Furthermore, the escalating market penetration of smart services and the growing adoption of cloud solutions have further bolstered the RTLS market. Notably, the usage of RTLS in applications like fleet tracking, personnel tracking, network security, inventory and asset tracking, and navigation is expected to contribute significantly to market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key players at the forefront of the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market include Ekahau, Inc., Ubisense Group PLC, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, Aruba Networks, Savi Technology, AeroScout, Inc., Awarepoint, and DecaWave. These market leaders are actively implementing key development strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches to strengthen their market position. Additionally, market ranking analysis is utilized by these industry players to gain insights into their competitive standing, enabling informed strategic decision-making.

With the growing demand for asset management solutions and cloud services, the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. The increasing adoption of RTLS solutions across various industries is expected to drive substantial market expansion during the forecast period.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market into Component, Technology, Industry, And Geography.

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Technology

RFID



Wi-Fi



Ultra-Wideband



Bluetooth Low Energy



Other

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Industry

Healthcare



Manufacturing & Automotive



Retail



Transportation & Logistics



Government & Defense



Others

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

