Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Xetra
16.05.23
17:27 Uhr
113,80 Euro
+0,70
+0,62 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,75113,8017:44
113,70113,8017:45
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2023 | 16:26
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM Sustainability Accelerator: A Conversation With Texas A&M AgriLife's Gurjinder Baath

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Texas A&M AgriLife, one of the organizations in the IBM Sustainability Accelerator's first cohort focused on sustainable agriculture, is working to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can further crop yield increases while decreasing economic and environmental costs. In this video, you'll hear from Gurjinder Baath, Assistant Professor at Texas A&M AgriLife Research, in a discussion with IBM Vice President and Chief Impact Officer Justina Nixon-Saintil about the vision and progress of Texas A&M AgriLife's project with the Sustainability Accelerator to provide "when to water" decision support to farmers.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755245/IBM-Sustainability-Accelerator-A-Conversation-With-Texas-AM-AgriLifes-Gurjinder-Baath

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.