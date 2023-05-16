IBM Sustainability Accelerator: A Conversation With Texas A&M AgriLife's Gurjinder Baath

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Texas A&M AgriLife, one of the organizations in the IBM Sustainability Accelerator's first cohort focused on sustainable agriculture, is working to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can further crop yield increases while decreasing economic and environmental costs. In this video, you'll hear from Gurjinder Baath, Assistant Professor at Texas A&M AgriLife Research, in a discussion with IBM Vice President and Chief Impact Officer Justina Nixon-Saintil about the vision and progress of Texas A&M AgriLife's project with the Sustainability Accelerator to provide "when to water" decision support to farmers.

