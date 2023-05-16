Step One Automotive Group Selects Winning Teachers in Inaugural Learning Legacy Awards

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Step One Automotive Group is pleased to announce the winners of its 2023 Learning Legacy Awards. The Learning Legacy Awards provides three $3,000 grants to be used towards the implementation of innovative classroom projects. The program received numerous applications from public school teachers in Grades K-12 in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

After careful consideration, three outstanding teachers were awarded:

Amy Bowden, Antioch Elementary School in Crestview, Florida - K-5 Math, Science, Technology

Gavin Klinge, Pleasant Home School in Andalusia, Alabama - Grades 9-12 Anatomy and Physiology, Physical Science, Chemistry, Biology

Rhonda Mosley, Andrea B Williams Elementary School in Georgia - Grade 4 All Subjects

The winners were selected based on their innovative classroom projects, which should enhance the learning experience for their students and promote lifelong learning. In addition to receiving the grant, Learning Legacy Award recipients will be required to provide monthly updates including receipts, photos, and videos of the funded project's progress until completion. Recipients will have six months to complete the funded project.

Amy Bowden from Antioch Elementary School in Crestview, Florida, was awarded the grant for her winning essay on the importance of engaging students with science and technology. She plans to use the award to purchase a Merge EDU school-wide subscription, a resource that aligns with every single science standard for K-5th grade. This purchase will allow her to motivate learners, transform their science instruction, and create endless possibilities for her students.

Gavin Klinge from Pleasant Home School in Andalusia, Alabama, won the grant for his essay on the acquisition of instructional resources to enhance the learning experience for students in rural areas. He plans to use the award to acquire a MacBook, gamified learning software, coding instruction software, and virtual reality applications. These resources will allow students to engage in immersive learning experiences and develop crucial technological skills, preparing them for the demands of the modern workforce.

Rhonda Mosley from Andrea B Williams Elementary School in Georgia won the grant for her essay on using the award to purchase a greenhouse for her students. The greenhouse will allow them to plant and grow their own food, helping them understand where food comes from and how it is grown. This project will also help the school achieve its STEAM certification.

"We are thrilled to be able to support teachers who are making such a significant impact on the lives of their students," said Maureen Bierman, Director of Marketing of Step One Automotive Group. "We believe in investing in the future of our communities, and these awards are a way to recognize and support those who are creating positive change in education."

Step One Automotive Group is committed to investing in the communities it serves and is proud to support the future of education. For more information on the Learning Legacy Awards and to apply, please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

