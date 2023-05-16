Johnny Pineyro's Two Innovative Courses - Personal Wealth School and Leave a Legacy, Garnered International Recognition and were Featured in Venture Capital Post, Fox Interviewer, and International Business Times

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Johnny Pineyro, founder of Pineyro Group, Florida Injury Law Firm, and Surgent Capital has recently received recognition in top-tier publications Venture Capitalist Post, Fox Interviewer, and International Business Times for his two new courses, Personal Wealth School and Leave a Legacy. Pineyro launched Personal Wealth School, a comprehensive financial education course designed to empower young people with the knowledge and skills they need to control their financial futures. In addition, Pineyro is gearing up to launch, Leave a Legacy; a program that combines his expertise in personal wealth creation, real estate syndication, and legal strategies to help business owners establish a philanthropic legacy through a nonprofit organization.

Venture Capital Post recently featured his course, Personal Wealth School, and emphasized that in today's world, financial illiteracy affects people from all backgrounds, leading to debt struggles, living paycheck to paycheck, and insufficient savings. Personal Wealth School offers a solution. The course is designed to be practical, covering key areas such as budgeting, savings, investments, credit management, and financial planning. Its unique feature is delivering the course in the Metaverse, where young people can engage with it. Johnny Pineyro recognized this trend and adapted his program to better serve them. The course is simple and divided into easy-to-digest modules, with a mission to empower people to control their financial futures.

Johnny Pineyro was featured in Fox Interviewer where he shared expert guidance for entrepreneurs to overcome common challenges in starting a business. Pineyro identified raising capital, competition, legal and regulatory requirements, managing multiple responsibilities, and lack of steady income as the top five challenges entrepreneurs face. He emphasized that a strong understanding of finance and its mechanics is crucial to success in entrepreneurship. Pineyro suggested that Personal Wealth School is an ideal starting point for aspiring entrepreneurs to gain financial education and overcome these challenges.

"The world is rapidly evolving, and so does our approach to managing money," says Johnny Pineyro. "It's critical to impart financial literacy skills to young individuals to equip them with the knowledge to make wise financial choices. At The Personal Wealth School, young individuals can acquire valuable knowledge and skills to effectively manage, save, and invest their finances."

International Business Times featured Johnny's work with the Pineyro Education Foundation. The Leave a Legacy program that will launch in coming months, is a result of Johnny's lifelong mission to empower others and make a difference in the world. Through his philanthropic pursuits, including founding the Pineyro Education Foundation, Johnny has been dedicated to supporting underserved children by providing scholarships and mentoring programs to prepare them for a bright future.

The Leave a Legacy program is a culmination of Johnny's life's work, encompassing the three thematic areas of his other courses, including Personal Wealth School, Real Estate Syndication Blueprint, and Law Clerk to CEO. The program also includes an in-depth module on how to create and operate a nonprofit 501(c)(3) to impact the community and leave a philanthropic legacy. Through Leave a Legacy, Johnny aims to teach individuals how to establish a nonprofit organization to impact lives and reap significant benefits, including tax benefits. A 501(c)(3) can be a way to establish a philanthropic legacy and have greater control over how charitable funds are used. Additionally, the organization can improve its public image by demonstrating commitment to social responsibility and philanthropy.

"I believe that education is the springboard of opportunity in America, and everyone should have access to it. I created Leave a Legacy to empower individuals to make a difference in their communities and create a lasting impact on the world," said Johnny Pineyro.

In addition to his philanthropic pursuits, Johnny has made considerable strides in other areas of his life. As a personal injury lawyer, his firm, Florida Injury Law Firm, has helped clients recover over $100 million in damages. He has also owned several aircrafts and served as a consultant to the Airport Authority and a board member of aviation-related nonprofit organizations. In the real estate space, Johnny's passion led him to become a realtor in Florida and eventually launch Surgent Capital, a commercial real estate investment company with offices in Florida and New York.

About Johnny Pineyro.

Johnny Pineyro is a well-known entrepreneur, lawyer, real estate expert, and investor who has had an illustrious career. He has been working as a lawyer since 1997 and was recently recognized for his accomplishments by being added to the 2023 Lawyers of Distinction List. Throughout his career, Pineyro has been a vocal advocate for individuals and groups who have been wronged by corporations or individuals. With his broad expertise and experience, Pineyro has pursued various paths in his professional life. Pineyro's primary objective is to provide comprehensive education that empowers individuals to achieve their financial objectives. Pineyro firmly believes that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and has even coined the phrase "Education is the opiate of the powerful" to emphasize the importance of education. Pineyro understands that uneducated individuals are often exploited and lack the knowledge to fight back. Therefore, he is convinced that education is the most significant factor that divides society.

