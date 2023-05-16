Research outfit Rethink Energy says the green hydrogen market could reach $850 billion in value by 2050. Rethink Energy predicts the green hydrogen market to reach a $850 billion valuation in 2050, driven by the installation of over 5 TW of electrolysis capacity. The report highlights the importance of approximately 650 GW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity and expects cumulative sales of $2 trillion, resulting in a significant return on the $111 billion investment in electrolyzer gigafactories. The hydrogen industry is poised to follow the trajectory of the LNG market, with key players including ...

