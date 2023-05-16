The world's top four largest polysilicon producers in 2022 were Chinese companies, led by Tongwei with 345,000 metric tons (MT), followed by GCL Technology, Daqo, Xinte, and Wacker Chemie.China-based Tongwei was the largest polysilicon producer in 2022, with around 345,000 MT of output last year, according to new data from Bernreuter Research. "In view of an output of almost 160,000 MT in the second half of 2022 alone, the analyst estimates that Tongwei reached an effective production capacity of approx. 345,000 MT by the end of 2022, far above the 260,000 MT officially stated by the company," ...

