Dynex is a world first neuromorphic supercomputing platform based on the DynexSolve algorithm, with Proof-of-Useful-Work (PoUW) approach to solving real world problems. Based on a native level-1 blockchain, Dynex offers a next-generation platform for neuromorphic computing. Its native token, DNX, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 18, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Dynex

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Dynex (DNX), a next-generation platform for neuromorphic computing based on a groundbreaking flexible blockchain protocol.

Dynex consists of participating PoUW miners that constitute a decentralized neuromorphic supercomputing network which is capable of performing computations at unprecedented speed and efficiency - even exceeding quantum computing. By transforming traditional inefficient computers into neuromorphic chips, we will finally be able to create new discoveries. Dynex' proprietary Proof-of-Useful-Work (PoUW) algorithm DynexSolve enables each miner to perform Dynex Chip computations. As a community and with collaborative effort we can take the next step towards sustainability and efficacy. Transform computer or dormant GPU mining equipment into neuromorphic machines, earn money and generate wealth.

As Dynex (DNX) prepares to list on LBank Exchange on May 18th, 2023, we invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting milestone and discover the remarkable potential of this visionary project.

About DNX Token

The DNX token is Dynex's native utility token, which is being used on the platform to pay for neuromorphic computation time. DNX can be obtained by mining with the proprietary Proof-of-Useful-Work ("PoUW") algorithm DynexSolve.

DNX has a total supply of 100 million (i.e.100,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 18, 2023, investors who are interested in DNX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

