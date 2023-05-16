Industry First: Vista Social Introduces Publishing 10 Minute Videos on TikTok

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Vista Social, the leading social media management (SMM) tool, continues its tradition of being first-to-market with innovative features, by announcing the capability to schedule 10-minute videos on TikTok. This comes following TikTok's recent update that discontinued the in-app recording of 10-minute videos, a decision that took users by surprise and sparked widespread speculation and discussion.

This new feature is the latest in Vista Social's impressive track record of industry-first offerings. The platform has previously been the first to market with features such as TikTok direct publishing, integration with OpenAI's advanced language model, ChatGPT, and scheduling with trending audio.

With this latest release, users can once again upload 10-minute videos to TikTok, albeit via a tool outside of the app. Vista Social is the first, and currently, the only, tool to offer this functionality, providing its users a strategic advantage in their content marketing.

"We're extremely proud to be the pioneers in this space," says Vitaly Veksler, Head of Product at Vista Social. "Our goal has always been to provide our users with the most advanced tools to help them achieve their social media objectives. With the addition of the TikTok 10-minute video scheduling feature, we're further enhancing our users' ability to engage their audience with longer, more in-depth content."

Over 1.4 million profiles are currently connected to Vista Social's platform, which has won multiple awards on the G2 Crowd review platform. This trusted platform serves a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to some of the world's biggest brands, including Sony Music, Wix, Zillow, Kia, and Oracle.

This innovative solution to TikTok's recent changes demonstrates Vista Social's commitment to staying ahead of social media trends and offering their users the best possible tools for their content strategies.

For more information about the new 10-minute TikTok video scheduling feature, or to learn more about Vista Social's suite of social media management tools, please visit www.vistasocial.com.

