Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
16.05.2023
98 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

16 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 558.932p. The highest price paid per share was 562.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 556.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 487,906,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 819,095,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

374

557.600

16:09:00

463

557.600

16:08:44

65

557.600

16:06:39

911

557.600

16:06:39

468

557.600

16:03:39

620

557.600

16:03:39

629

557.600

16:03:39

258

557.800

16:00:04

590

557.800

16:00:04

550

557.800

16:00:04

1702

557.600

15:55:27

1704

557.800

15:55:16

704

557.800

15:53:35

184

557.800

15:53:35

590

557.800

15:53:35

6

557.800

15:53:35

280

557.000

15:49:39

590

557.000

15:49:39

33

557.000

15:49:39

1396

556.600

15:43:04

1283

556.800

15:40:23

115

556.800

15:40:23

1715

557.400

15:33:17

1722

557.400

15:31:54

738

557.600

15:30:02

961

557.600

15:30:02

110

557.800

15:29:37

315

557.800

15:29:37

1561

557.000

15:19:30

242

557.400

15:19:30

590

557.400

15:19:30

590

557.400

15:19:30

42

557.400

15:19:30

122

558.000

15:08:23

1551

558.000

15:08:23

1575

558.200

15:05:05

1464

558.600

15:03:18

180

558.800

15:01:53

1297

558.800

15:01:53

275

558.600

14:57:05

590

558.600

14:57:05

750

558.600

14:57:05

1480

558.600

14:57:05

1728

558.600

14:48:17

903

558.800

14:46:44

594

558.800

14:46:44

1641

558.400

14:40:08

1387

558.600

14:36:57

1584

558.600

14:33:03

1613

558.600

14:31:07

1610

558.800

14:19:16

1644

557.400

14:09:19

1436

559.000

14:01:20

1402

559.400

14:01:20

1528

559.400

13:59:44

1501

558.800

13:59:06

1701

559.200

13:48:25

1005

559.600

13:31:02

680

559.600

13:31:02

1526

560.000

13:24:55

184

560.000

13:24:55

1006

559.800

13:16:40

440

559.800

13:16:40

89

559.800

13:16:40

1697

558.800

12:47:08

1723

559.200

12:32:43

1583

559.800

12:11:15

1530

559.800

12:02:54

1450

559.600

11:48:07

1545

559.800

11:33:17

1543

559.800

11:24:49

1542

559.400

11:00:20

1263

560.000

10:39:10

155

560.000

10:39:10

1454

560.200

10:38:12

28

560.200

10:38:12

1388

559.800

10:13:02

358

559.400

09:59:38

1089

559.400

09:59:38

1482

559.200

09:44:56

1533

559.800

09:35:48

1494

560.400

09:17:04

1458

560.400

09:02:45

1603

561.200

08:53:29

313

560.200

08:37:15

1300

560.200

08:37:15

1410

560.600

08:18:10

1441

562.000

08:12:35

1503

560.800

08:05:26

689

561.400

08:01:21

839

561.400

08:01:21


© 2023 PR Newswire
