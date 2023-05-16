Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
16 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 558.932p. The highest price paid per share was 562.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 556.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 487,906,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 819,095,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
374
557.600
16:09:00
463
557.600
16:08:44
65
557.600
16:06:39
911
557.600
16:06:39
468
557.600
16:03:39
620
557.600
16:03:39
629
557.600
16:03:39
258
557.800
16:00:04
590
557.800
16:00:04
550
557.800
16:00:04
1702
557.600
15:55:27
1704
557.800
15:55:16
704
557.800
15:53:35
184
557.800
15:53:35
590
557.800
15:53:35
6
557.800
15:53:35
280
557.000
15:49:39
590
557.000
15:49:39
33
557.000
15:49:39
1396
556.600
15:43:04
1283
556.800
15:40:23
115
556.800
15:40:23
1715
557.400
15:33:17
1722
557.400
15:31:54
738
557.600
15:30:02
961
557.600
15:30:02
110
557.800
15:29:37
315
557.800
15:29:37
1561
557.000
15:19:30
242
557.400
15:19:30
590
557.400
15:19:30
590
557.400
15:19:30
42
557.400
15:19:30
122
558.000
15:08:23
1551
558.000
15:08:23
1575
558.200
15:05:05
1464
558.600
15:03:18
180
558.800
15:01:53
1297
558.800
15:01:53
275
558.600
14:57:05
590
558.600
14:57:05
750
558.600
14:57:05
1480
558.600
14:57:05
1728
558.600
14:48:17
903
558.800
14:46:44
594
558.800
14:46:44
1641
558.400
14:40:08
1387
558.600
14:36:57
1584
558.600
14:33:03
1613
558.600
14:31:07
1610
558.800
14:19:16
1644
557.400
14:09:19
1436
559.000
14:01:20
1402
559.400
14:01:20
1528
559.400
13:59:44
1501
558.800
13:59:06
1701
559.200
13:48:25
1005
559.600
13:31:02
680
559.600
13:31:02
1526
560.000
13:24:55
184
560.000
13:24:55
1006
559.800
13:16:40
440
559.800
13:16:40
89
559.800
13:16:40
1697
558.800
12:47:08
1723
559.200
12:32:43
1583
559.800
12:11:15
1530
559.800
12:02:54
1450
559.600
11:48:07
1545
559.800
11:33:17
1543
559.800
11:24:49
1542
559.400
11:00:20
1263
560.000
10:39:10
155
560.000
10:39:10
1454
560.200
10:38:12
28
560.200
10:38:12
1388
559.800
10:13:02
358
559.400
09:59:38
1089
559.400
09:59:38
1482
559.200
09:44:56
1533
559.800
09:35:48
1494
560.400
09:17:04
1458
560.400
09:02:45
1603
561.200
08:53:29
313
560.200
08:37:15
1300
560.200
08:37:15
1410
560.600
08:18:10
1441
562.000
08:12:35
1503
560.800
08:05:26
689
561.400
08:01:21
839
561.400
08:01:21