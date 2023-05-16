Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
16.05.23
18:46 Uhr
109,98 Euro
+0,46
+0,42 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,66109,8819:18
109,82109,9819:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2023 | 17:48
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2023

Nanterre, 16 May 2023

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2023

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

April YTD at the end of April
(4 months)
% change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2022
VINCI Autoroutes +4.4% +2.3%
Light vehicles +5.7% +3.0%
Heavy vehicles -3.0% -1.1%

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes' network continued to improve in April with a favorable effect associated with the positioning of the bank holidays for light vehicle. The decline in heavy vehicle traffic is attributable to the fact that there was one fewer working day in April 2023 than in April 2022.

Overall, during the first four months of the year, all vehicles combined, traffic remained on a positive trajectory.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

April YTD at the end of April
(4 months)
% change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019
VINCI Airports +26.5% -8.2% +45.5% -10.8%
Portugal (ANA) +19% +11% +41% +14%
United-Kingdom +20% -13% +56% -20%
France +8.3% -24% +27% -20%
Serbia +48% +24% +67% +26%
Mexico (OMA) +14% +15% +25% +16%
United States of America -1.5% -4.9% +7.2% -2.2%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +10% +20% +19% +16%
Costa Rica +5.3% +30% +23% +21%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +27% -10% +28% -14%
Brazil +3.3% -2.8% +0.4% -10%
Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.2 -28% x2.4 -29%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x3.5 -55% x5.3 -60%

1Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

Traffic recovery continued in VINCI Airports' network in April, reaching 92% of its 2019 level (99% excluding Asian airports).

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

April YTD at the end of April
(4 months)
% change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019 % change 2023/2022 % change 2023/2019
VINCI Airports +12.7% -9.4% +20.4% -11.0%
Portugal (ANA) +9.6% +3.8% +23% +6.0%
United-Kingdom +17% -8.0% +50% -14%
France +0.8% -31% +7.8% -29%
Serbia +34% +11% +37% +14%
Mexico (OMA) +0.4% -13% +6.4% -11%
United States of America -1.0% -5.8% -0.7% -2.8%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +11% +14% +17% +10%
Costa Rica +5.9% +29% +5.7% +21%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +21% -12% +17% -17%
Brazil -0.9% +18% -1.8% +8.4%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +33% -16% +34% -17%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.5 -52% x2.8 -58%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272.000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com


This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com



Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.