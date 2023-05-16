Regulatory News:

The Annual Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcasted on the company's website where a replay will also be available.

The quorum was established at 92.90%.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Managers were approved, including the resolutions regarding the approval of 2022 annual and consolidated financial statements, and the distribution of a dividend of €0.70 per share, which is up 17% compared to the €0.60 reference dividend paid for 2021. The payment of this dividend will take place as of 22 May 2023.

This General Meeting was an opportunity for the Managers to present Tikehau Capital's activities and results for the financial year 2022 and share their perspectives on the Group's growth ambitions.

In 2022, Tikehau Capital's business model has once again demonstrated its resilience in a challenging environment. Throughout this year, the Group executed on its strategic plan and continued to experience strong growth in its assets under management, while creating value for all its stakeholders.

Tikehau Capital is well on track to continue its expansion and development in a complex and deeply changing market environment.

Thanks to its seasoned teams, its compounding balance sheet and the strength of its operating model, the Group considers to be well on track to achieve its 2026 targets:

reach more than €65bn of assets under management and more than €250m of Fee-Related Earnings for its asset management business; and

- drive its return on equity to mid-teens level.

Important information

The detailed results of votes will be published on the company's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com

CALENDAR

27 July 2023 2023 first half results (after market close) 19 October 2023 Q3 2023 announcement (after market close)

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €39.7 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2023).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2022), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 31 December 2022) across its 14 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

