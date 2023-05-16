Paystand CEO Jeremy Almond Named 2023 EY Bay Area Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Jeremy Almond, CEO of Paystand, the leading blockchain-enabled B2B payment network, was named an Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Finalists were selected based on the evaluation of an independent panel of judges for their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Almond founded Paystand in 2013 on the belief that commercial finance needed to be rebuilt from the ground up, and the company is on a mission to create an open and equitable commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments.

"I'm proud of the progress we have made since our early days, with more than 600,000 businesses making payments over the Paystand Network," said Almond. "Paystand is driving forward innovation in the B2B payment sector, helping businesses scale without limits and contributing to a thriving economy designed to benefit all who participate within it. Being named an EY Finalist is a gratifying confirmation of the years of work."

"I'm excited to build the future of finance, expand the business throughout LATAM and drive innovative payment technology across the Americas. I want to continue to promote the value of the blockchain system, both through Paystand and through my podcast reDeFined," Almond continued.

On June 9, 2023, regional award winners will be announced. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in more than 60 countries around the world.

About Paystand

Paystand is on a mission to create a more open commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. Paystand is the largest B2B receivables, payables and payments network running on a commercial blockchain. The company makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. The AR/AP solutions are designed for both U.S. and LATAM businesses of all sizes. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

