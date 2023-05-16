Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and related products and services, announces that the securityholders of the ETF Series shares (the "Terminating Series") of NCM Core Global (NCG) have approved, at a special meeting held on May 16, 2023, an amendment to the articles of incorporation of NCM Core Portfolios Ltd., in respect of the Terminating Series, to provide a right to redeem the Terminating Series. Accordingly, with this securityholder approval obtained, NCM will proceed with the previously announced proposed voluntary delisting and termination of the Terminating Series.

Investors can continue to trade the Terminating Series on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) until they are delisted.

The Terminating Series will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX, at the request of NCM, at the close of business on or about May 31, 2023, and investors still holding the Terminating Series will receive redemption proceeds following the delisting. The Terminating Series will be terminated effective on or about June 2, 2023.

Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com .

About NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment products. With a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third party distribution channel. (www.ncminvestments.com)

For further information or assistance, please contact:

NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

Dealer & Client Services

Attention: Brad Dimitroff

Toll Free: 1-877-431-1407

Dome Tower - Suite 1850, 333 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1

Email: info@ncminvestments.com | Website: www.ncminvestments.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166305