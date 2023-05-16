Crescentt Inc.: Introducing Crescentt - A New Online Destination for Women's Feel-Good Products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Crescentt, a brand owned by Feel Good & Succeed Inc., aims to offer "feel-good products" for women. They have announced the launch of their online store, after much success on third-party retail marketplaces such as Amazon and Etsy. They offer a range of sustainable loungewear and shapewear products made from organic bamboo, cotton, modal, and vegan silk.

Founded by a mother of two girls who believes in ethical and sustainable practices, Crescentt's motto is Quality, Comfort, Beauty. The company is committed to providing women with products that are not only beautiful but also eco-friendly and sustainable.

"Our mission is to offer women feel-good, accessible luxury products that they can also feel good about owning in terms of ecological and ethical considerations," said the company's founder Asiya. "We believe in providing top-notch quality materials so that women can feel not only more comfortable but also more self-love and self-confidence at home. We believe that what you wear at home has a huge impact on your mental health. Just like what you wear outside can affect your confidence and how you feel, so can what you wear at home."

Crescentt's collection of loungewear includes silky pajama sets, luxury terry robes, and moisture-wicking apparel made of modal and bamboo viscose. These products are designed to provide women with better relaxation and sleep, without compromising on style or quality.

In addition to loungewear, Crescentt also offers shapewear and outerwear products. The company's shapewear collection is designed to help women bounce back after pregnancy and feel more confident in their bodies, while also aiding in weight loss motivation.

Crescentt is known for their carefully curated collections, which are minimalist as opposed to most online fashion retailers.

"We believe that sustainability is not just a trend, but a way of the future," said the company's founder. "We are committed to reducing our ecological footprint and contributing to a better world for future generations, so we focus only on sourcing products that sell with good feedback and that do not harm the environment."

Crescentt's products have amassed hundreds of positive reviews online so far.

Crescentt's website is open and ready to welcome women from all over the world who are looking for more comfort, sustainability, and high-quality feel-good products.

For more information, and to shop Crescentt's collections, please visit Crescentt.com .

About Crescentt: Crescentt is owned by Feel Good & Succeed Inc., a Canadian company. Crescentt offers chic, sustainable and luxurious products at prices that every woman could benefit from making comfortable luxury a lot more attainable. They also run a wellness blog on their site, Crescentt.com

