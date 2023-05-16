Pro-Tec Design Announces Planned Transition of CEOs

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Pro-Tec Design, a leading provider of innovative security technology integration solutions, is pleased to announce a planned transition of its chief executive officer (CEO) position. After a successful tenure, Ms. Eva Mach will be stepping down as CEO, and Mr. Dave Benson will assume the role effective May 15, 2023. This transition represents a strategic decision to ensure the company's continued growth and success.

Pro-Tec Design announces CEO Transition

Ms. Mach has been instrumental in Pro-Tec Design's journey, providing visionary leadership and driving the company from privately held to employee-owned through an ESOP, instituting a major cultural pivot transitioning employees to operate as owners. "It has been an honor to lead a team of talented and dedicated individuals through the first years as a 100% employee-owned company. With David Benson coming on board, the future of Pro-Tec Design is in excellent hands." As a Strategic Executive Advisor, Ms. Mach will remain with the company during the transition period, offering her expertise and guidance to ensure a seamless handover.

Taking the helm as CEO, Mr. Dave Benson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the security and systems integration industry. With over 25+ years of experience, Mr. Benson has spearheaded numerous strategic initiatives and achieved substantial business growth for organizations in our industry. His deep understanding of the systems integration industry and strong leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead Pro-Tec Design into its next phase of growth and innovation.

"I am excited to join the Pro-Tec Design team! I believe, especially in security integrations, that people are paramount," said Mr. Benson. "Pro-Tec's reputation for excellent people and excellent results is second to none. I look forward to meeting all of my new colleagues, learning about what their passions are, developing strong relationships, and growing our company with innovative solutions and technologies."

The board of directors and the entire Pro-Tec Design team express their appreciation for Mrs. Mach's outstanding contributions and leadership during her tenure as CEO. They are confident that Mr. Benson will bring fresh perspectives and drive the company forward, building upon the strong foundation established by his predecessor.

