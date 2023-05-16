Body Camera Analytic Company Truleo Announces Q&A Webinar

Truleo's mission is to increase trust in the police through body camera analytics.
CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / (via IBN) Truleo, the company that processes body camera videos for police departments across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching and promote police professionalism, is pleased to announce a Q&A webinar on May 30, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PST. CEO Anthony Tassone will conduct a live demonstration of Truleo's cutting-edge body cam analytics. He will showcase how the analytics work for both good and bad police behavior.
The Q&A webinar can be viewed here.
Truleo's revolutionary technology and analytics detect, record and review unprofessional police encounters. Their customers have reported experiencing a 36% decrease in use-of-force incidents. The company has received support from the press and police departments across the nation.
How their A.I. works:
- Leverages natural language processing to analyze audio on an officer's body camera.
- Truleo's engine determines when conflict-based events may have occurred during a call for service.
- The officer's language is then scored as being professional or unprofessional.
- The Truleo dashboard acts as a virtual sergeant, offering suggestions for improvements.
Why Truleo may be a Lucrative Investment
- The bodycam market is projected to grow at over 70% per year by 2030.
- The Department of Justice issued grant funding, for the first time ever (to support the usage of footage for training and constitutional policing).
- Intend to double deployments to 30 early adopter departments by the end of 2023.
About Truleo
Truleo has created a cutting-edge body camera analytics platform. Their revolutionary technology automatically processes 100% of BWC data and produces timely, actionable reports.
