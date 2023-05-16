Body Camera Analytic Company Truleo Announces Q&A Webinar

Truleo's mission is to increase trust in the police through body camera analytics.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / (via IBN) Truleo, the company that processes body camera videos for police departments across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching and promote police professionalism, is pleased to announce a Q&A webinar on May 30, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PST. CEO Anthony Tassone will conduct a live demonstration of Truleo's cutting-edge body cam analytics. He will showcase how the analytics work for both good and bad police behavior.

The Q&A webinar can be viewed here.

Truleo's revolutionary technology and analytics detect, record and review unprofessional police encounters. Their customers have reported experiencing a 36% decrease in use-of-force incidents. The company has received support from the press and police departments across the nation.

How their A.I. works:

Leverages natural language processing to analyze audio on an officer's body camera.

Truleo's engine determines when conflict-based events may have occurred during a call for service.

The officer's language is then scored as being professional or unprofessional.

The Truleo dashboard acts as a virtual sergeant, offering suggestions for improvements.

Why Truleo may be a Lucrative Investment

The bodycam market is projected to grow at over 70% per year by 2030.

per year by 2030. The Department of Justice issued grant funding, for the first time ever (to support the usage of footage for training and constitutional policing).

Intend to double deployments to 30 early adopter departments by the end of 2023.

About Truleo

Truleo has created a cutting-edge body camera analytics platform. Their revolutionary technology automatically processes 100% of BWC data and produces timely, actionable reports.

