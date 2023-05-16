Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2023 | 20:38
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Body Camera Analytic Company Truleo Announces Q&A Webinar

Truleo's mission is to increase trust in the police through body camera analytics.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / (via IBN) Truleo, the company that processes body camera videos for police departments across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching and promote police professionalism, is pleased to announce a Q&A webinar on May 30, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PST. CEO Anthony Tassone will conduct a live demonstration of Truleo's cutting-edge body cam analytics. He will showcase how the analytics work for both good and bad police behavior.

The Q&A webinar can be viewed here.

Truleo's revolutionary technology and analytics detect, record and review unprofessional police encounters. Their customers have reported experiencing a 36% decrease in use-of-force incidents. The company has received support from the press and police departments across the nation.

How their A.I. works:

  • Leverages natural language processing to analyze audio on an officer's body camera.
  • Truleo's engine determines when conflict-based events may have occurred during a call for service.
  • The officer's language is then scored as being professional or unprofessional.
  • The Truleo dashboard acts as a virtual sergeant, offering suggestions for improvements.

Why Truleo may be a Lucrative Investment

  • The bodycam market is projected to grow at over 70% per year by 2030.
  • The Department of Justice issued grant funding, for the first time ever (to support the usage of footage for training and constitutional policing).
  • Intend to double deployments to 30 early adopter departments by the end of 2023.

About Truleo

Truleo has created a cutting-edge body camera analytics platform. Their revolutionary technology automatically processes 100% of BWC data and produces timely, actionable reports.

Company Contact:

Anthony Tassone
CEO
harper@sachsmedia.com
(850) 545-1184
Chicago, IL

IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

SOURCE: Truleo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755342/Body-Camera-Analytic-Company-Truleo-Announces-QA-Webinar

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.