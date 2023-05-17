Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris, informs its shareholders and the financial community that its 2022-2023 half-yearly financial report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

This document is available on Elior Group's website at:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/fr/investisseurs/information-reglementee/information-reglementee-publiee

https://www.eliorgroup.com/investors/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

Hard copies of this document are also available upon request at Elior Group's headquarters (9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France).

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare, and leisure markets. With strong positions in eight countries, the Group generated €5.2 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022. Our 134,000 employees feed over 3 million people daily in 20,500 restaurants on three continents and offer services in six countries.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group).

