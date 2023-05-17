

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lending major Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported that its first quarter net profit attributable to shareholders climbed to 580 million euros from 298 million euros in the prior year. The Bank continued to benefit from higher interest rates and a good fee business.



Operating profit for the first quarter increased 61% year-over-year to 875 million euros.



But revenues for the first quarter declined to 2.67 billion euros from last year's 2.79 billion euros. This reflected additional provisions for legal risks related to Swiss franc mortgages and the discontinuation of special conditions from the ECB's Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO) program. Adjusted for exceptional items and the charges from Poland, revenues increased slightly.



Net interest income rose by almost 39% year-on-year to 1.947 billion euros. Net commission income noticeably exceeded the previous quarters.



Commerzbank said it remains confident that it will continue its positive development in 2023 in a challenging environment. The Bank now expects net interest income to increase to around 7 billion euros and sees an additional upside potential depending on the actual development of the deposit beta. Net commission income is expected to be similar to the previous year's level.



The Bank continues to aim for a reduction of total costs to 6.3 billion euros - despite the high inflationary pressure. Commerzbank aims for a net profit well above that of 2022. In addition, the bank is sticking to its target of a pay-out ratio of 50% of the Bank's net profit after deduction of AT 1 coupon payments.



