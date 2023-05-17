Netcore Cloud Middle East gets a new Regional VP, Nisham Chhabra to expand operations and lead business growth

Nisham will continue to lead the African continent along with his newly acquired role

DUBAI, UAE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud , a profitable SaaS company and global leader in customer communication, engagement, and retention, has elevated the role of its Regional Vice President for Africa, Nisham Chhabra, to the Middle Eastern market. In his new role, Nisham will work towards the company's aspirations to become the most dominating CXP in the Middle Eastern region, apart from further expanding its presence in Africa.





In December 2022, the consumer-first backed products, twenty-five-year-old globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company, announced its aspiration to scale further in UAE owing to the massive opportunity it sees in retail. Nisham Chhabra, with nearly two decades of experience, has successfully led the South, East, and West Africa regions to growth from inception. Under his leadership, the company has been recognized as the preferred platform for 65% of the largest banks, witnessing substantial growth in customer touchpoints through its email and website omnichannel marketing platform. The expectation is that Nisham will also replicate a similar feat in the GCC countries. Building solid strategic partnerships will also be a focal point for Nisham in the GCC region.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO at Netcore Cloud, said, "With Nisham Chhabra's expanded role, Netcore Cloud is confident in its ability to deliver exceptional value to businesses in the Middle East and Africa. Netcore plans to be more active in the startup community, enabling early-stage brands to leverage the messaging and analytics features and fostering mutual growth and revenue generation. Nisham's deep understanding of the market dynamics has positioned him to hit the ground running in this region."

Adding to this, Nisham said, "Recognizing the unique cultural heritage of the GCC, East African, and South African markets, it is imperative to adapt business operations to resonate with the local nuances and preferences. This includes offering localized customer support, customizing marketing efforts, and tailoring product offerings to meet the specific needs of each market. I am excited to take on this newly elevated role and look forward to improving market maturity and product adoption by actively engaging with clients, understanding their businesses, and creating successful marketing campaigns that drive revenue."

Netcore has successfully sent over 10 billion emails annually in Africa, reaching over 40 million individual users. Additionally, the company has made remarkable strides in Africa, moving from having 2 clients to capturing over 50% of the banks in Nigeria. By forging alliances with key stakeholders, Nisham aims to deepen its business penetration and create mutually beneficial relationships as he has done in Africa. Furthermore, he plans to have dedicated country managers on the ground to ensure a localized approach, foster growth-focused evangelism, and drive expansion projects and events.

