Mittwoch, 17.05.2023
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
16.05.23
21:44 Uhr
57,38 Euro
+0,04
+0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,5857,9208:23
57,6258,0008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2023 | 08:10
KBC Groep: Regulated information - 17 May 2023 before trading hours (08h00)

Please be informed that following documents will be available on www.kbc.com:
- Minutes of the General Meeting


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
