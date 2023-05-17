Please be informed that following documents will be available on www.kbc.com:
- Minutes of the General Meeting
08:10
KBC Groep: Regulated information - 17 May 2023 before trading hours (08h00)
Please be informed that following documents will be available on www.kbc.com:- Minutes of the General Meeting
