

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP Group Plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L), a financial services provider, on Wednesday posted a rise in revenue for the first quarter ended March 31



For the three-month period, the Group's revenue moved up by 2 percent, to 606 million pounds, from last year. However, on reported currency basis, revenue improved by 9 percent.



All asset classes generated low to mid-single digit growth.



Market conditions, and liquidity, in European Gas and Power continued to improve, leading to an increase in revenue. However, revenue from oil remained unchanged.



There was a strong performance from the relative value business, while cash equities revenue declined in line with block market volumes.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'We remain well positioned and expect interest rates to remain at elevated levels throughout the year; at the same time, the benefit of the recent strong US Dollar is now moderating.'



