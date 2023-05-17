

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate decreased slightly in April to the lowest level in nearly a year, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year-old age group dropped to 3.4 percent in April from March's stable rate of 3.5 percent.



Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since June 2022, when it was also 3.4 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.2 percent.



There were 343,000 unemployed people in April, down from 357,000 a month ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, edged down to 7.9 percent in April from 8.0 percent in March.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken